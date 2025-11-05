Inside The Wizards

How Wizards Can End Losing Streak vs. Celtics

The Washington Wizards may be able to break through in their road matchup with the Boston Celtics.

Nov 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Washington forward Kyshawn George (18) is defended by New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Washington forward Kyshawn George (18) is defended by New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are back on the road Nov. 5, for a matchup with the 3-5 Boston Celtics. The Celtics went through a ton of roster changes this summer, following the Achilles tear of star wing Jayson Tatum — resulting in some early season turmoil. Despite that, the Celtics have still played some solid basketball this season, just not to their expected level. With that said, they will still come into this game as heavy favorites at home, versus a dwindling Wizards team. 

The Head of the Snake

Former finals MVP Jaylen Brown has been hoisted into the biggest role of his career and has produced up to expectations. Although Brown's handle and creation ability aren't up to the level of other super stars in today's NBA, he has still proven capable of being an effective scorer. The vast majority of their sets are run for Brown and he does a great job at getting to his spots quickly and effectively. He has great feel for where he is on the court and is very effective at using jabs and ball fakes to create separation quickly. Brown has also been one of the most effective scorers in transition for a number of years now, making him a constant threat in the open floor. 

Nov 3, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots a free throw during the first half against the Utah Jazz at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

With all that said, Brown does have some exploitable flaws. It is fairly well known by now that he isn't a very good isolation player off the bounce. When he is put in situations where he is forced to use his handle to create, Brown has a tendency to get sloppy with the ball, leading to turnovers. With that said, head coach Joe Mazzulla does a great job at putting him into advantageous spots in order to hide his flaws. Bilal Coulibaly is likely to draw that matchup for the Wizards and he will, without a doubt, have his hands full. 

Secondary Creators

Without a doubt, the biggest problem the Celtics have without Tatum, Holiday and Porzingis in town is a lack of secondary creators. Last year's Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard has been placed in the role of the team's secondary creator and has not thrived to this point. Pritchard has struggled to generate offense consistently as the focal point of opposing teams scouting reports. To add salt to the wound, his shot has been inconsistent to say the least, making it even more difficult for him to generate offense. With that said, Pritchard is still capable of getting hot at any moment, taking over any given game. 

Derrick White and Anferenne Simons have been the other primary ball handlers in Boston and have performed to expectations. White is still a scrappy guard on both ends, capable of making open shots and attacking closeouts. Simons, on the other hand, has taken on the Pritchard role from last season, bringing a scoring spark for the team off the bench. 

Nov 1, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) drives to the basket during the first half against the Houston Rockets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Best of the Rest

Sam Hauser, Neemias Queta and Josh Minott round out the team's other impact players and have all taken steps up this season. Hauser is a lethal shooter who has the ability to take over games with his shooting prowess. Queta and Minott are both athletic, scrappy players who take pride on the defensive side of the ball. Queta is physically imposing on both ends, working for buckets and cleaning the glass. Minott is a prototypical athletic defensive wing, taking on opposing teams best creators and posing as a threat in transition. 

Nov 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Washington guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) dribbles through New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The Wizards have their work cut out for them this game. The Celtics aren't as daunting as they have been the last few seasons, but it is still a difficult game for Washington in the midst of their losing streak. Washington will need a big time performance from multiple guys, but they are more than capable of stealing a win from Boston's hands. 

