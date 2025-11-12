Wizards’ Underrated Veteran Keeps Finding Ways to Shine

Washington Wizards wing Corey Kispert is averaging career-lows in minutes, shot attempts and points per game. The front office that originally drafted him to the squad in 2021 has come and gone, leaving the shooter to fend for himself in a new regime that's much more interested in the generation below him in organizing their own rebuild timeline.

A fan casually checking into a Wizards game to see the 26-year-old role player checking in as the second or third player off of Washington's bench may assume that he's just along for the ride, waiting until he's dealt elsewhere like former teammate Deni Avdija was last summer, but that couldn't be further from how he's viewed within the organization.

Wizards general manager Will Dawkins defended Kispert's place in the in-house hierarchy, claiming during the preseason that the franchise's longest-tenured player was prioritized within his ranks. And the player's backed up the trust that his front office and coaching staff placed in his leadership, quietly putting up career numbers in a limited role.

Mar 11, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) defends against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

He was originally drafted just outside of the 2021 Draft lottery for his shooting and off-ball upside, and he's been a model of how to make contributions from the margins throughout the Wizards' first 11 games of the 2025-26 season, averaging 52.5% from the floor and 41% from 3-point range.

Leveraging Same Skills to Fill New Needs

Kispert's release remains among the quickest in the league, and he's returned to his status as one of the deadliest snipers in the league thanks to his recent hot stretch.

He also provides additional value as a proficient cutter, aware passer and underrated ball-handler, regularly saving plays on the interior with heads-up finishing and a stable veteran presence that's much-appreciated on this young Wizards roster.

Two guys go to the ball, Bub makes the simple play getting it to Bagley on the short roll. Weak-side defender comes over to stop the roll and Bagley is patient to find Kispert for the corner 3. Simple but beautiful offense. pic.twitter.com/AH5UarH5sb — Wizards Film Room (@KevinFolliNBA) November 11, 2025

The rest of the Wizards' rotational spots are occupied by weathered veterans who continually beg fans to question whether they're over the hill, with CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton combining for a versatile slew of impressive performances and nights to forget just three weeks into the campaign.

Young prospects such as Kyshawn George, Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington have each showed flashes here and there, but they're all still trying to learn how to balance the wide-open on-ball reps with the roles they're best individually suited for.

Kispert, meanwhile, is perfectly happy to stand off in the corner, spotting up and firing when ready. The Wizards, for all of their many faults, still reside in the league's top half in 3-point percentage at 37.2%, good for the 12th-highest mark in the league, and a lot of that can be traced back to Kispert's own accuracy and the spacing gravity he creates. One of the fan base's favorite trade chips has turned right back into a desirable asset now that he's adjusted into his new connective role.

