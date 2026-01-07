Wizards Close to Trade for Hawks' Trae Young

The Washington Wizards have the power to trade for a vast number of players. This was made evident a few days ago when rumors surfaced that the Wizards are trying to trade for Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. Now, another report from Shams Charania of ESPN shows that Young has made the Wizards his top destination, signaling a deal is about to be made.

Trae Young has the Washington Wizards as his top preferred trade destination, sources tell ESPN. Atlanta is working to move Young, who has a $49 million player option in offseason that would make him an expiring contract; or opt out, leave and give Hawks significant cap space. https://t.co/LUm2hJCj1z — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2026

The context of what the trade would look like is still in the air, as multiple players could be involved. Corey Kispert has been a name that's been floated, but others like AJ Johnson could also be on the move. The leading player involved in making the money work, though, is CJ McCollum. Recent moves, though, have shown that this trade is further along than we think.

Wizards on the Verge of Acquiring Young

Ahead of the Hawks' matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, with whom the Hawks own the rights to swap on draft night, Young was once again listed as out with an injury. The extent of his injury is practically unknown, as he could actually be injured or the Hawks just don't want to play him. Still, if Young is traded to the Wizards, this injury will linger, as the Wizards need to be in the top eight of the draft to retain their pick.

However, it's interesting that McCollum is missing his first game this season. He is listed with right quad soreness. The problem is that McCollum is the type of player who plays through soreness and never misses a game. It is also the second night of a back-to-back, which could be the reason. Still, this has not prevented the veteran guard from playing in the past.

Jan 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard CJ McCollum (3) drives to the basket during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The deal itself is still murky and uncertain. The Hawks may have to attach draft capital to land Young, but what picks would they part with? Of course, the Pelicans' swap rights are highly coveted, and it would take a player like Justin Champagnie for the Hawks to consider parting with that pick. The more likely of the draft picks going to Washington would be the rights to the Cleveland Cavaliers' pick, as they are just outside the lottery at the moment.

If anything, the odds that a Trae Young trade happens are almost 100 percent. The NBA could also see this trade happen tonight. More should be known in the coming hours, but a big tell on how far along a trade is: McCollum traveled with the team to Philadelphia for their game. Wizards fans should get their wallets open, though, as it might be time to add a new jersey to their collection with Young's name on the back.

