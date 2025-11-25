Wizards Latest Loss Reveals Team’s Greatest Strength

The Washington Wizards have now dropped their already dire record further to 1-15 after their latest loss on the road to the Chicago Bulls. Not only is this current iteration of Washington’s team the worst team in the NBA, but if the team continues at their current pace, they could end up posting one of, if not the absolute worst, seasons by any team in league history.

It’s been common for Wizards’ fans to wonder “what gives?” In aggravated posts online after every subsequent loss - the team hasn’t secured a victory since their second game of the year - Washington’s obvious talent is called into question due to their confusing lack of ability as a cohesive unit.

One Standout Strength

In their aforementioned defeat against the Bulls specifically, the team’s greatest strength was on display in spite of them coming up short on the scoreboard. That is, the Wizards’ penchant for scoring the ball at a relatively high rate, even when their reverse is adversely failing the team on a consistent basis.

Their 120-point marker in Chicago saw them come up one-point short against a team currently in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference; an impressive tally, for sure, though not remotely Washington's best performance on that end of the floor this season.

Getting Buckets Isn't The Issue

That honor belong to the Wizards 135-point tally earlier this month in a road loss to the Detroit Pistons; that game came down to the wire, was pushed to overtime, and ultimately saw Washington go down by just two points to a team that still sits atop the East.

D.C. getting buckets isn't at all their issue. The team's inability to stop other teams from doing so, on the other hand, encompasses their problems almost entirely. Washington's defense is the biggest reason behind their brutal record as it stands right now, and it makes their more than capable offense appear useless in the grand scheme of any given game.

The Wizards' defensive struggle isn't hard to identify in origin, either; between score-focused veterans and rookies trying to fight for their own role on the roster, the team has little assurance in the way of players who have settled into a role and committed to the franchise in the long term.

Until the first and second year players shake out and Washington finds a way to disperse some of their veteran weight, things are likely to remain the unfortunate same.

