Wizards Forward Continues to Shine Despite Team's Struggles

The Washington Wizards lost again, and nobody who is honest can say that they’re surprised. Having dropped twelve matches straight, expectations for the Wizards’ 2025-26 season quickly devolved from steady, marked improvement from the last two years into potentially one of the worst runs in franchise history. If the team continues at their current pace, they could end up with less than 10 wins for the entire year.

The Worst Team Ever… Maybe

That would, effectively, involve this Wizards team in the conversation for the worst NBA squad to ever hit the hardwood together. Even the biggest supporters of this group, and head coach Brian Keefe’s vision for the franchise, can no longer deny the painful misconstruction and blatant gaps regarding Washington’s roster. It’s far beyond one primary issue; the team is broken in the center, and everything around that nexus suffers.

All their latest loss did - on the road to the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-5) - is further exemplify the numerous issues which they suffer. Now 1-13, the Wizards more commonly celebrate their rare single-digit defeats than actual wins. The only remaining positive seems to be in the strong performance of individuals that may be relied on in the future; the team’s latest shining star amidst their perpetual night is forward Kyshawn George.

Nov 10, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Second Season Standout

George, playing a team-high 37 minutes in the road loss, led Washington in scoring with a convincing 23 points. To boot, the second-year forward posted seven rebounds and assists a piece, rounding out his state on a level higher and unlike the rest of his teammates.

Kyshawn George's improvement from his rookie year to his first 13 games this season has been a bright spot for the Wizards:



PPG: 8.7 ➡️ 17.4

RPG: 4.2 ➡️ 6.2

APG: 2.5 ➡️ 4.8

FG: 37.2% ➡️ 50.3%

3PT: 32.2% ➡️ 45.5%

TS: 50.3% ➡️ 62.7% pic.twitter.com/NoIVv3jCRc — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 20, 2025

In addition to center Alex Sarr - who is also seeing an active, vast improvement in his second year - the Wizards have had a semblance of positivity to cling to in the form of two players that essentially define their future.

On the season as a whole, George is averaging 17.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists, scoring at that high rate on an even more impressive 50.3% clip from the field. When all systems fail for D.C., which is most of the time, George has continued to earn his stake as a reliable option that will likely remain crucial to the franchise’s progression moving forward.

George is a “buy now” sort of player that Washington lucked out in securing in the midst of their slow-moving rebuild. On the distant other side, he could very well be the team’s primary reason for tapping into the well of wins once more.

