Wizards Should be Targeting Pelicans Big Man

The Washington Wizards have been on a roller coaster of a 2025–26 season, filled with some of the lowest lows in franchise history along with some of the highest highs in recent memory. However, in recent weeks, Washington has begun to pivot its complete focus toward the future.

Everything from the moves they make to the lineups they are running out has seemingly hinted at a full pivot toward the future, leaving any care about performance this season behind. However, as the Wizards continue to progress forward, they will need to find the right players to pair alongside their already rock-solid young core (who consistently top their draft class) in order to fully maximize everyone’s development.

Washington already made the now-infamous move to acquire Trae Young, whose long-term outlook with the franchise may remain in question. Now, as we inch closer to the trade deadline, more players around the league have thrown their names into trade talks in hopes of finding a solid new home.

Wizards Should Inquire About Yves Messi

According to insider Michael Grange, the New Orleans Pelicans are willing to trade center Yves Missi, possibly drawing interest from a team like Washington. The Wizards, of course, already have one of the better young centers in the NBA in Alex Sarr, but that isn’t to say he is a flawless player.

Over the course of the season — and especially in recent games — teams have exploited Sarr’s physical weakness, deploying bigger, stronger centers in order to overpower the thin frame that Sarr currently possesses. The fix for this is to find a center who can make up for what Sarr lacks physically as of now, and what better name to enter trade talks than Missi.

The 6-foot-11, 235-pound center was a first-round pick by the Pelicans just a little over a year ago, impressing scouts around the league with his physical and athletic gifts. As a rookie, Missi didn’t disappoint, as he immediately stepped in and became an impact player for New Orleans. Missi started 67 of the 73 games he appeared in, logging 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game.

It seemed as if the Pelicans had found their center of the future to pair alongside Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy, but that hype was quickly squandered by New Orleans’ new rookie center, Derik Queen, who has quickly asserted himself as one of the best young big men in the NBA.

Queen’s impressive play, alongside a coaching change, has left Missi with far less opportunity than in previous seasons, making it clear that he may need a new home. Washington may not be the best team right now, but if they choose to make a move for the second-year big man, he would undoubtedly benefit the development of both Sarr and the rest of the Wizards’ young core.

