For years, the Washington Wizards have struggled to compete on the glass, ranking near the bottom of the NBA in rebounds per game.

Their inability to secure defensive boards and generate second-chance opportunities has cost them countless games, often allowing opponents to dominate the paint and control the tempo. However, this season marks a significant turnaround for Washington. The team has transformed one of its biggest weaknesses into a surprising strength, now ranking among the top ten teams in the league in rebounds per game.

Who Is Behind the Success of Rebounding for the Wizards

A large part of this resurgence can be credited to the improved effort and physicality displayed by the Wizards’ frontcourt, led by rising star Alex Sarr. In just his second season, Sarr has become the team’s anchor on the boards. During his rookie campaign, he averaged six rebounds per game and showed glimpses of his potential as a high-motor rebounder. As he averaged just six boards a game, he was still the team’s leading rebounder.

This year, he has taken a major leap forward, averaging nearly nine rebounds per contest while setting the tone for Washington’s renewed focus on hustle and positioning. His growth reflects not only improved strength and awareness but also a dedication to addressing one of the team’s most glaring issues.

Sarr isn’t alone in this effort. Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly, and Marvin Bagley III have each contributed significantly to the Wizards’ rebounding success. George’s athleticism and length have made him an active presence on both ends, while Coulibaly’s defensive instincts allow him to track long rebounds and disrupt opponents’ second-chance attempts. Bagley, known for his aggressive style of play, provides valuable depth and energy off the bench, often sparking the team with timely put-backs and contested rebounds.

This collective commitment to rebounding has changed the Wizards’ identity. Instead of being pushed around inside, Washington now battles fiercely for every loose ball and uses those extra possessions to fuel their offense. The improvement has also bolstered their defense, limiting opponents’ second-chance points and allowing them to better control the pace of games.

While the Wizards still face challenges as a developing team, their growth on the boards is an encouraging sign of progress. For the first time in years, Washington fans can see a team that not only plays with effort but also understands the importance of doing the dirty work inside. This definitely is a transformation led by Alex Sarr that will serve as a change of culture for the Washington Wizards.

