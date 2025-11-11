Why Wizards’ Rough Start Could Be a Good Thing
It’s easy to panic when the Washington Wizards stumble out of the gate, but this season’s early struggles might actually be the best thing that could happen to the franchise. Many felt as if this was the year for the Wizards after they drafted Tre Johnson. The excitement was there for Bub Carrington, and we already knew we were in for something good from Alex Sarr. Having CJ McCollum felt like the piece that was needed to mold everything together, too.
However, the Wizards find themselves with one of the worst records in the league already, once again. While losing never feels good in the moment, the Wizards’ rough start could set them up for something far more valuable: a legitimate shot at landing the number one overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which should be a future star.
Best Part Of the Plan Identified for the Wizards
Next year’s draft class is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory, filled with prospects projected to become future All-Stars. Among them, Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson stands out as the crown jewel. Peterson has been playing at an exceptionally high level for Kansas, drawing comparisons in levels of excitement and expectations to NBA legends Vince Carter and Kobe Bryant — a rare level of praise for a college player. His scoring instincts, athleticism, and competitive edge have scouts buzzing, and he’s widely expected to be an early pick, if not the very first name called on draft night.
For the Wizards, Peterson represents the kind of transformative talent that can alter a franchise’s trajectory. Though he isn’t a traditional point guard, he’s a lead guard capable of running an offense, creating his own shot, and setting up teammates — a skill set the Wizards desperately need. This is something that is becoming a thing in the NBA. Many players are operating like that, such as Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, James Harden, and even Cooper Flagg early this season. Pairing Peterson with Tre Johnson, another cornerstone prospect in Washington’s rebuild, could give the team one of the most dynamic young backcourts in the NBA.
Meanwhile, Alex Sarr has already begun establishing himself as the alpha presence in Washington’s frontcourt. His length, defense, and growing offensive confidence suggest he could anchor the team’s core for years to come. Add Peterson and Johnson to that mix, and suddenly the Wizards’ future looks a lot brighter than their current record might suggest. This pairing could be one of the best big threes of the future in the NBA.
So while the losses may pile up this season, Wizards fans should look beyond the standings. Every defeat brings them one step closer to landing a generational talent. Rebuilding takes patience, but Washington’s plan is coming into focus. The promise of adding Darryn Peterson to an already promising young core should make the current struggles not only bearable but exciting. Sometimes, losing now is the price of winning later. For the Wizards, that future might arrive sooner than anyone expects. With that being said, another year of patience may be needed with the Wizards.
