Why Wizards Need to Trade for Ja Morant
The Washington Wizards have been searching for a franchise-changing move for years, and now is the perfect time to make one.
With the team struggling to find an identity and stability at the guard position, the Wizards need to take a bold swing, and trading for Ja Morant could be exactly what propels them forward.
The Bub Carrington experiment as the lead guard has unfortunately not gone as planned. The rookie, while talented, has regressed this season, as he looked uncomfortable, unlike his usual self, and even hesitant in his decision-making at times. His struggles have made it clear that Washington still lacks a true floor general — someone who can both orchestrate the offense and ignite excitement. Ja Morant would instantly solve these problems for the Wizards.
Morant, just 26 years old, fits perfectly within the Wizards’ timeline. He’s a proven star with All-NBA talent, explosive athleticism, and the ability to take over games. Pairing Morant with Alex Sarr could immediately elevate the Wizards into one of the most intriguing young duos in the Eastern Conference. Sarr’s defensive presence and versatility inside would complement Morant’s speed and attacking prowess, giving Washington a balanced foundation to build around for years to come.
From a roster-building standpoint, the Wizards also have the assets to make a deal happen. Veterans like Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum, both steady, productive players with playoff experience, could be enticing for a Grizzlies team looking to reshape its identity. Including young prospects such as Bub Carrington or even Bilal Coulibaly could sweeten the package enough to get Memphis interested. The Wizards have so many valuable assets to trade that they may not even have to include any draft picks.
Washington’s front office has been collecting flexible contracts and movable pieces, and this is precisely the kind of scenario they’ve been waiting for.
Timing is everything in the NBA, and right now, the stars seem to be aligning. Reports suggest that Morant’s relationship with his head coach has deteriorated, and Memphis may finally be open to moving on from its once-untouchable superstar. Additionally, Morant is unhappy being in Memphis and he wants a change of scenery too.
For the Wizards, that opens a rare window to land a franchise cornerstone still entering his prime. In a league driven by star power, Washington can’t afford to stay passive any longer. Ja Morant represents the kind of electrifying, transformative talent that could reignite the fan base and redefine the franchise.
If the Wizards truly want to turn the corner, now is the time to strike, and Ja Morant is the player to make it happen. This may be easy for the Wizards since they have made deals with the Grizzlies over the years as well.
