Wizards Remain Winless in the Trae Young Era

Heading back home from a disappointing West Coast trip, the Washington Wizards were hoping to bring life to the fanbase.

The team welcomed the Los Angeles Clippers, who are one of the hottest teams in basketball right now, at Capital One Arena. The last meeting between the two was not a good test, as Bilal Coulibaly got injured and Alex Sarr was ejected. So, this game served as the perfect test for how the young guys can perform against some aging veterans.

The entire game was a close contest, but ultimately ended in a loss for the Wizards, 110-106. The Wiz Kids had an opportunity to tie or take the lead, but James Harden missed both his free throws with six seconds left. Instead, Harden got his own miss and then made his next two free throws, which sealed the game away.

Still, this was a great loss for a team looking to develop, as they now have even better odds at the first overall pick in the 2026 draft.

Wizards Losing Streak Extends to Seven Games

Alex Sarr may not end up on an All-Star team unless a current All-Star gets injured. Still, he put up a performance worthy of sending him to Los Angeles for the festivities. After getting ejected in his last matchup against the Clippers, Sarr made sure his presence was known.

The center finished with 28 points on 10-of-19 shooting, while also knocking down 40% of his long-range attempts. He was also a force on defense, coming away with two steals and a block. The jump Sarr has made continues to improve, and he looks like the cornerstone of this team for multiple years.

Alex Sarr pounds the rock on the floor before finishing the turnaround flush 💪



He's got 17 PTS at the break as the Wizards trail by 1! pic.twitter.com/s99dzlpPZs — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2026

Kyshawn George also continued his impressive streak, as he was a massive part of why the Wizards kept this game close. George put up 18 points on decent shooting splits, while also getting six boards and six assists. The only area George did not do well in was ball security, as he had six turnovers. Although he played a massive role in the team's success, his turnovers were also costly down the stretch.

Bub Carrington also had a fantastic game, as he might have done enough now to send himself to the Rising Stars Game. As the starting point guard, Carrington had 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting and three-of-seven from distance.

The second-year guard also had six rebounds and seven assists, which helped him become the eighth player in NBA history to have 500 career assists and rebounds before turning 21 years old. This is an impressive feat by the young guard and should demonstrate the true potential he has.

By grabbing his 500th rebound, Carrington becomes the 8th player in NBA history to record 500+ rebounds and 500+ assists prior to turning 21 years old.#ForTheDistrict https://t.co/TJHzQ6mzK8 — Wizards PR (@WizPRStats) January 19, 2026

The loss does suck, but in reality, this is a good tank loss. It was a close game that should help with development and maturity, while also increasing their lottery odds. Overall, there is nothing the team should hang their head about in this matchup.

