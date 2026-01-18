Wizards Look Smart for Parting with CJ McCollum

We've got a long way to go before the Trae Young trade can be fully evaluated. It won't be until the four-time All-Star has finally suited up with the Washington Wizards and helped apply the finishing touches that the public will finally accept the scorer's requested change of scenery, as his new team is still seen as one of the losing-est organizations that the NBA has to offer.

He's spending his first few weeks in Washington on the Wizards' sideline, still waiting until he's cleared to return from the troublesome leg injuries that have held him from three-quarters of his potential games across the 2025-26 regular season. That extended absence is providing ample time for the masses to observe the Atlanta Hawks, Young's former employer, in determining how they, too, have changed trajectories.

Jan 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Newly acquired Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (M) looks on from the bench with teammates against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

While the Wizards' direction is clear, the Hawks have been even messier than usual since implementing their own trade return into the lineup.

Despite getting win-now contributors in veteran scorer CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, they've struggled to post results that are visibly different than the tank-centric Wizards.

Extended Opportunity for the WizKids

McCollum's value as a realistic clutch-time option arrived through his decade of scoring prowess, and that mentorship helped push him over the edge as the centerpiece to the Young swap. He was crucial in helping the Wizards regularly churn out wins during the holidays and into the early goings of 2026.

It's no coincidence that the victories have dried up since McCollum's last game with the Wizards, a 120-112 win over the Orlando Magic a week into the new year. They've gone 0-6 in the half-dozen outings without him; the youthful prospects have impressed in spurts, with Kyshawn George and Tre Johnson particularly shining in elevating as ball-handling options, but their lack of a proven closer glares through each uneven second half and fourth quarter.

Trae loves the Ky stepback! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TETsE1d3xl — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 18, 2026

This may not be a bad thing for the Wizards, who could afford to drop a bit in the standings. They are, after all, prioritizing their draft stock for the summer, and losing to fellow cellar-dwellers in the New Orleans and the Sacramento Kings over that span has done them some good in boosting their own lottery odds.

Young, a proven elevator who'll feed the less-creative Wizards scorers around the rim upon his return, isn't seen as a major threat to disrupt those plans. He's not favored to play in many games over Washington's second half, and will spend at least another month watching the Wizards' prospects stitch more productive stretches of play together.

Another Hawks Hiccup

The new Hawks, on the other hand, haven't provided the boost that any Atlanta fans were hoping for.

The lower seeds of the Eastern Conference playoff race are wide-open, and some Hawks supporters were anticipating another boost following Young's departure. He's been limited to 10 games this season and hasn't been on his A-game in those limited appearances, but the new backcourt scorers have only helped produce one win over their first four tries.

Jan 17, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Corey Kispert (24) shoots against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

McCollum, particularly, has struggled to translate his aggressive shot palette to Atlanta. He's hoisted over 16 field goals per night to the tune of a 39.5% field goal percentage, a trend that Wizards fans can recall from the guard's first few weeks in D.C. He needs a few games to settle into a new home, but the Hawks won't be as patient as the Wizards were as they chase an escape from the Play-In Tournament. And Kispert, a pure shooter, similarly looks to settle in.

They haven't gotten exactly what they wanted in being forced to sell low on their franchise star, while the Wizards' investment, a low-risk, high-reward swing to finally escape the rebuilding stage, remains to be evaluated. But with the future they've set up for themselves, things could be much worse.

