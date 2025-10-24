Wizards Still Underdogs Against Injury-Ridden Mavericks
The 0-1 Washington Wizards are set to take on 0-1 Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 ET. on Oct. 24. Much like the Wizards, the Mavericks too are coming fresh off a beat down at the hands of a unicorn. The injury ridden Mavericks may not be the most formidable opponent, but they still pose a huge threat to the Wizards, coming into the game as 10.5 point favorites.
As previously mentioned, Dallas is coming into this game with an injury riddled roster. The Mavericks will once again be without Dante Exum and Daniel Gafford, along with star guard Kyrie Irving who is still recovering from an ACL tear. The Wizards however, come into this game with just one major injury to third year wing Bilal Coulibaly.
Wizards Up Against Powerful Mavericks Roster
Despite their injuries, the Mavericks still have one of the better rosters in the NBA. All-NBA big-man Anthony Davis is set to lead the way for the Mavericks, coming off of a 22 point and 13 rebound affair in their season opener. Alex Sarr will likely draw the Davis assignment on defense, which is more than concerning considering his struggles versus Giannis Antetokounmpo a game ago.
Next to Davis is of course the most recent No. 1-overall pick Cooper Flagg. Flagg is undoubtedly a talent to be reckoned with and will be entering this game with a chip on his shoulder considering his struggles in game one. Flagg has been the starting ‘point guard’ for Dallas and although he's been out of his comfort zone, he has still found ways to make an impact. Like Davis, Flagg possesses the ability to affect the game on both ends of the floor and will be a cornerstone to the teams success this season.
As for the rest of the Mavericks, a few names stand out. He may be past his prime, but Klay Thompson is still a formidable threat from beyond the arc and is capable of getting hot at any second. Max Christie, PJ Washington and Naji Marshall round out the wings for Dallas — each of them are capable of providing two-way value on any given night. The bigs are banged up for Dallas, but expect Derrick Lively to pose matchup concerns for the undersized Wizards front court.
Secondary Likely to See More Time
As for the Wizards' side of things, expect a similar lineup as game one. Head coach Brian Keefe showed a willingness to dig deep into his bench in game one, playing 11 guys rotational minutes. Keefe may not dig as deep into the bench in today's game, but expect a similar mindset of getting a lot of guys involved. The Wizards will have their hands full trying to deal with the size and depth of the Mavericks, but a lively performance from Washington could be enough to squeeze out a victory.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!