Studs and Duds from Wizards Season Opening Loss to Bucks
The Washington Wizards dropped their first game of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks, losing 133-120. Although the Wiz Kids lost their first game, there were many positives to take away from it. The first half was a blowout, but the third quarter hit, and everything turned upside down.
All of a sudden, the Wizards could not miss, and the lead was cut to single digits for an extended period. Then in the fourth quarter, whenever the Wizards scored, the Bucks would do the same. The game always felt within reach that second half, but even with some great debut performances, the Wizards could never take the lead.
Even in the loss, some players were the reason for it, while others were the reason for the comeback. Here are studs and duds from the Wizards ' season-opening loss to the Bucks.
Stud: Tre Johnson
Tre Johnson was out to break records in his debut. Johnson was the first rookie to score more than 15 points in his debut since Tom Gugliotta in 1992. The Texas guard finished his first-ever NBA game with 16 points, knocking down four three-pointers, and four rebounds.
If you take VJ Edgecombe out of the equation, Johnson debatably had one of the best debuts out of any rookie. From shooting 50 percent from three, attacking the boards, and looking good defensively, there is very little to complain about for Johnson's debut. He had a few turnovers, but that can be fixed with time as he adjusts to the NBA's pace.
Dud: CJ McCollum
This was a horrible debut for CJ McCollum in a Wizards jersey. The former Pelicans guard is supposed to be the veteran who leads this team, but he was left in the dust by his younger teammates. McCollum finished his Wizards debut with nine points, only making four shots, missing all of his three pointers, and grabbed six rebounds.
McCollum is supposed to be the best player for this squad. Instead, he looked like one of the worst. McCollum has to play better, not just for the team's sake, but his own. The reality is that McCollum is more than likely not making it past the trade deadline, and if he wants to be on a contender, he needs to be a 20-point-per-game player.
Stud: Khris Middleton
In his first game back in Milwaukee, Khris Middleton made fans regret trading for Kyle Kuzma. Middleton was the better veteran compared to his counterpart in McCollum. The former Bucks forward and NBA champion finished his night with 23 points, knocked down three shots from behind the arc, and brought in six boards.
This was a fantastic game from Middleton. He truly showcased his veteran experience with some nice midrange buckets and great spacing. Compared to who the Bucks traded him for, Middleton was much better. Although the goal is to not win a ton of games, Middleton can establish a culture of winning and gritty basketball in Washington.
Stud: Kyshawn George
Kyshawn George, even when Bilal Coulibaly is healthy, should be a bona fide starter. This was a coming-of-age performance for the second year forward. George was able to get 21 points, shot 50 percent from distance, and tallied nine rebounds, and a few steals and blocks in the start.
George might be the Wizards' best player at the moment. He looked better than his sophomore teammates, was one of the best players on the court, and looked confident. A confident George could be a scary sight for opposing teams, as he is not afraid to attack the rim and go straight at defenders. He is also a threat on the defensive end, capable of creating some stops and turnovers.
