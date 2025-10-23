Developing Storylines From Wizards Season Opener
The Washington Wizards fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in their season opener, and although the result was not very surprising, a few trends and storylines may have emerged. Fans may be in for another rough season filled with losses and heartbreaks, but impressive performances from a few Wizards may have opened up some interesting storylines to follow.
Khris Middleton May be Hitting a Second Prime
Washington may have not had the most complete team performance, but Khris Middleton looked as good as ever. Middleton finished the game with 23 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists on 64.3% from the field, 60% from three and 66.7% from the line. The 34-year-old looked as comfortable as ever playing both on and off the ball thriving as Washington's primary initiator.
Some of Middleton's performance could be related to it being his first game back in Milwaukee since the trade, embracing the love and energy that he received from the Milwaukee faithful. However, Middleton's performance was nothing short of impressive and could boost his trade value down the line.
Tre Johnson has a Real Shot at Rookie of the Year
Tre Johnson looked about as comfortable as a rookie can look in their NBA debut. Johnson finished the game with 16 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists on shooting splits of 45.5% from the field, 50% from three and 100% from the charity stripe. Beyond his impressive stat line, Johnson revealed layers to his game that were previously dormant. He showed confidence and willingness to make plays with the ball — handling pressure and making quick decisions.
Johnson's confidence in his shot never wavered throughout the course of the game either. His willingness to continue shooting put pressure on the Bucks and forced them to constantly be attentive on his whereabouts. As the season progresses, Johnson will only get more opportunity and get more comfortable in an NBA setting, adding fuel to the fire of his Rookie of the Year campaign.
Washington Has to Make Moves
The Washington Wizards aren't a good basketball team. That headline isn't exactly breaking news, but it's still a factual statement. As a result, the Wizards are left with a choice; go all in and try to make a play-in push. Or blow up the roster and continue to go all in on rebuilding around their young core.
Although it may be fun to see a Wizards team be semi competitive, it's probably for the best if they continue to bottom out. What that approach looks like is up to Washington's front office, but more than likely it will mean moving off of one, or both of CJ McCollum and Middleton, along with some other role players who are on the older side.
