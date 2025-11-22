How Much Blame Does Wizards' Coaching Staff Deserve?

The Washington Wizards have had just about the worst imaginable start to the 2025–26 season, posting just one win through the first 15 games of the season. Although the record suggests differently, Washington's roster construction is far from the worst in the NBA today. The Wizards have a solid amount of talented young players who have proven the ability to impact basketball at the NBA level. However, Washington's record of 1–14 isn't reflective of that, leaving fans pointing the finger of blame at coaching.

There have been eight losing streaks of 13 or more games since the 2023-24 season.



The Washington Wizards now own four of them:

• 16 losses in a row (23-24)

• 16 losses in a row (24-25)

• 16 losses in a row (24-25)

• 13+ losses in a row (25-26)

Coaching Isn't Helping Wizards' Cause

There is obviously more than one reason behind the Wizards’ struggles this season, but coaching has definitely not helped the cause. Nobody expected the Wizards to be in the playoffs this year, but it was expected that they would compete on a night-to-night basis, especially considering the development of star players Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George. All of this has left fans wondering how much longer head coach Brian Keefe will be coaching in D.C.

It's difficult to fully understand the philosophy that Keefe pushes without being at practice and in meetings every day, but the on-court performance of players gives us some clues. Keefe clearly favors on-court experience, giving more consistent opportunity to the veterans on the team. The trust of proven talent carries over as a lack of trust in unproven players, leaving guys like Tre Johnson’s role with the team up in the air on a game-to-game basis.

Nov 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center.

Inconsistent roles have left a detrimental effect on the team. In seemingly every game, a few of the Wizards’ top contributors struggle to find a rhythm within the offense, causing harm to the team as a whole. The only guy who seems consistently comfortable as an initiator is CJ McCollum, who has been far from the player he was expected to be when he was acquired this offseason.

Along with roles being inconsistent, sets and plays have been out of whack as well — specifically in regard to the young guys. Fans and media have started to pick up on the fact that Tre Johnson is getting fewer and fewer looks with each game, questioning why his opportunity has dwindled throughout the year. Second-year guard Bub Carrington has too been affected by Keefe’s system, struggling to find his groove following a strong rookie season.

Nov 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark (22) plays defense in the first half at Target Center.

All of these factors have accumulated to a bad year of coaching thus far. The front office in D.C. seems to have taken a liking to Coach Keefe, but losing games in this fashion can only go on for so long before changes have to be made. Keefe hasn’t been dealt an ideal deck of cards in his tenure in Washington, but he has done little to change the culture, making his demise seem imminent if he doesn't change things soon.

