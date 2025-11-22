Wizards Look to Snap Losing Streak vs. Bulls

The 1–14 Washington Wizards are slated to take on the 8–7 Chicago Bulls in what is becoming a matchup between two banged-up teams. This is the second game in as many days for both teams, with the Wizards coming in from Toronto following their matchup with the Raptors the night prior.

Both teams have been riding the struggle bus in recent weeks, with the Wizards losing each of their last 13 games and the Bulls losing seven of their last 10 games following their 5–0 start to the year. Chicago’s up-and-down start to the season makes them far from the most formidable opponent Washington will face, but the return of guard Coby White could be exactly what they need to get back on track.

The Washington Wizards have now lost 13 straight games.



My goodness. pic.twitter.com/csJOvF2Jdg — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 22, 2025

Rising Star-Power

The Bulls may not have the most established and proven talent in comparison to other teams in the NBA, but the emergence of young guys like Josh Giddey, Coby White, and Matas Buzelis has given them a spark. Giddey has been playing at a near All-NBA level thus far, averaging a near triple-double on the best efficiency of his young career. He has solidified himself as one of the better young guards in the NBA and will be someone that Washington will have to slow down if they wish to pull off the victory.

Coby White in two games this season:



27 PTS — 8 AST — 4 REB — 30 MIN

25 PTS — 7 AST — 1 REB — 27 MIN pic.twitter.com/wSSYD1Ph10 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 20, 2025

White and Buzelis haven't been quite as impactful as Giddey this season, but they both have proven themselves to be impact players. White has shown the ability in the past to be a great scorer at the guard spot, emerging as a young star in recent years. He has dealt with injuries throughout the start of this season, but in his two games back he has been elite, scoring over 25 points in each game. Buzelis, although still raw, has taken another step toward greatness this year, showing development in every aspect of his game.

Secondary Stars

The Bulls may not have the most star-studded lineup, but their tertiary playmakers stack up as some of the best in the entire NBA. Ayo Dosunmu and Tre Jones have been one of the most underrated backcourt duos in the NBA this season, providing stability offensively and energy defensively. Both guys are able to lead the second unit when the time reveals itself, and their defensive versatility allows them to fit in with a variety of lineups.

Nikola Vucevic and Jalen Smith make up the center room, with both of them providing contrasting skill sets. Vucevic has a game built on finesse, using his footwork and floor-spacing ability to be a consistent threat offensively. Smith, although capable of stepping out and hitting shots, is more physically imposing, using his size and strength to make his impact felt.

Nov 16, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) reacts after a foul call against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Overall, this matchup is stacking up to be an odd one. Both teams are entering the game on an ice-cold stretch and with banged-up rosters, making a score prediction near impossible. The Bulls have proven themselves to be a far better team than Washington through the early parts of the season, but one big game from Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr could be all the Wizards need to sneak out their second victory.

