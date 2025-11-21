Wizards Lose Two Centers for Raptors Game

The Washington Wizards just received some brutal injury news ahead of their NBA Cup matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Alex Sarr and Marvin Bagley III are both listed as out for the matchup, leaving Tristan Vukcevic as the lone center on the roster. AJ Johnson is also out for this game.

Update: Marvin Bagley III (right hip contusion), Alex Sarr (left big toe soreness) and AJ Johnson (right ankle contusion) are OUT for tonight's game. https://t.co/8S1oj4FQRK — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 21, 2025

The reason this is such a massive blow is that they no longer have size, which could have given the team an edge over the Raptors. Now, it feels like the Wizards will lose and continue to chase that elusive first NBA Cup victory. The depth in size is now gone for this game, along with arguably the team's best player in Sarr. To win it, it's going to take some luck, and at the moment, the Wizards have close to none.

Wizards' Expected Starting Lineup

The starting five for the game against Toronto can presumably be assumed to go as follows:

CJ McCollum

Kyshawn George

Bilal Coulibaly

Khris Middleton

Tristan Vukcevic

Vukcevic's Outlook

This would be the first time Vukcevic has started in the NBA since last season. Like many of his fellow teammates, Vukcevic has been struggling this season. So far, the center on a two-way contract is averaging 3.3 points on 7.2 minutes per game. Vukcevic is also shooting 40 percent from the field on 2.7 attempts per game, along with grabbing 1.3 rebounds and .4 blocks per game. Potentially being thrust into a starting role in such a nightmare season, where he is already struggling, can only spell doom.

The biggest problem with Vukcevic is that he is not a good defender; in fact, some would describe it as abysmal. He is virtually a negative on defense and is getting dominated by other centers. His offense has not been much better either. Shooting below 30 percent from distance is not great, and he struggles to space the floor and create opportunities for his teammates.

Nov 16, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) attempts to drive past Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

This game is a wake-up call for the Serbian. If he does start, he has to turn some heads. He has been bad to start the season, but this could be the time to turn it around. One bad performance as a starter, though, could see him buried on the bench once again. If the team starts someone else, though, it is a sign of the end of his tenure as a member of the Wizards.

This has to be a coming-out game for Vukcevic, with him being the only center healthy for the NBA Cup matchup against the Raptors. It is do-or-die, as his game has been on life alert the entire season.

