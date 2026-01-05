Wizards' Tre Johnson Makes NBA History vs. Timberwolves

The Washington Wizards continue to hit the jackpot on their draft picks, as Tre Johnson looks like a star in the making. After starting off a little slow due to a lingering hip injury, the one-and-done Texas Longhorn has looked like one of the league's best shooters as a rookie. This is evident in his confidence as a shooter and in the stats. In the loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, though, Johnson broke an NBA record.

During the game, Johnson hit a three-pointer from an insane distance. Usually, these are just highlight plays that fans talk about during the game. Instead, this was a special three-pointer. This specific shot made it where Johnson has made the most three-pointers from 30+ feet away since the NBA started tracking distance for any rookie in league history.

Tre Johnson has now hit the most three pointers from 30+ feet in NBA history for a rookie since they started tracking distance on shots. He has seven makes from 30+ this season. — Bryson Akins (@BrysonAkinsNBA) January 4, 2026

Johnson Makes History and is still going

This specific three marked his seventh from 30 or more feet this season, and right now he is shooting around 50 percent from that distance. For comparison, Bub Carrington went 4-of-10 from 30 or more feet in his rookie season. This just goes to show how special a shooter Johnson really is. Do not just take our word for it, but his as well.

After the loss to the Phoenix Suns, Tre Johnson was asked how he can confidently shoot these deep threes. He went into detail, but it can be summarized by how he closed out the question. Johnson said, "If I can see the rim, then I can get it there." This just shows that if the rookie has any space and can see the rim, he is going to shoot it and believes he can make it. This is a sign of someone becoming an all-time great.

He also said, “I feel like if I can see the rim I can get it there.”



Johnson shot 5/5 from deep while shooting some shots from the end of the red line. — Bryson Akins (@BrysonAkinsNBA) December 30, 2025

Johnson was also asked more about his shooting in a podcast called "Off the Bench", which is hosted by Chase Hughes and Bijan Todd of Monumental Sports Network. They were going down a list of Wizards shooters and asking Johnson if he thought any of them were better shooters. It eventually got to the point where he was asked if Steph Curry was better. Johnson did not flinch, though, and said, "he knows I am a better shooter."

The art of trash talking 🗣️ @iamtrejohnson1 has it mastered — especially with his @WashWizards teammates.



Stream Off the Bench with @chasedcsports and @bijan_todd 📺: https://t.co/TxV8baXu4x pic.twitter.com/uyC51pmewg — Monumental Sports Network (@MonSportsNet) January 3, 2026

Johnson just continues to make history and highlight plays with his three-point shot. He can shoot out of the gym and probably make a shot in Capital One from every single METRO stop. Now that he has the rookie record, it will be interesting to see if he can break the single-season record.

