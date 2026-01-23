Wizards’ Tre Johnson Cracks Top 10 Rookie Ranking

The 2025 NBA Draft class has looked like everything it was billed to be. It's positively brimming with young talents with each of their own realistic shots at factoring into the league as long-term building blocks, as many of those rookies already look like impact pieces.

The Washington Wizards have to be proud to be a part of this specific youth movement. Despite the early indication that they wouldn't get what they were hoping for in sliding to the sixth pick of the draft order, they still walked away with one of the best players on the board, as Tre Johnson has clearly hung right alongside some of the league's recently-welcoming shining stars.

He has the shooting mechanics and shot profile to blossom into one of the game's top snipers, already having a few heat checks to show over 35 games in the bigs. The ball routinely flicks from his hand with ease and rarely seems to hit the net, let alone the rim, and that's as he continues to locate his footing against bigger defenders.

This is exactly what I mean when I say Tre Johnson makes it look effortless



Going forward, no way teams will be comfortable giving him space at all, even past the 3PT-line



Most of the evaluators who've gone through the trouble of giving the Wizards a try have been floored by his approach and how simple he makes it look. his potential and results weren't lost on ESPN's Zach Kram, who ranked him as one of the very best among his loaded batch of fellow rookies.

"Johnson has also benefited from greater opportunities since the Wizards traded for Trae Young, not because Young is feeding him pinpoint passes yet -- the former Hawks guard hasn't made his Wizards debut -- but because losing CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert in the deal means more playing time for Washington's youngsters," he wrote. "Johnson's four highest-minute games of the season (31 minutes once, 30 minutes three times) have all come in the week since the trade."

Continuing to Impress

Johnson's prior hip flexor injury and the minutes restriction that accompanied the recovery process held him from reaching the same attendance numbers as some of his peers, but his instant grasp of one of the most important skills for an NBA player to have has inspired those who remain optimistic of his ability to get a bucket wherever he wants. He's knocked down 39.3% of the 5.3 threes he's hucking per night, and he's already proven creative enough to find his secondary scoring spots when chased away from the perimeter.

As Kram pointed out, he'll only continue to get increased opportunities in filling in for departed teammates, where he can broadcast how much higher he should be on ESPN's list. He may not be a two-way highlight machine like Cooper Flagg or nearly as well-rounded of a scorer as Kon Knueppel, but he has a case to be above most of the names that were listed above him.

As the Wizards continue experimenting with lineups and how prospects fill specific roles, he'll sustain as a player to watch adapt to the league around him. He has as much promise as just about any of his teammates, and he'll get plenty of opportunity to strut his stuff as winter turns to spring.

