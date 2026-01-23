Wizards' Losing Streak Hits Eight Games vs. Nuggets

The Washington Wizards seem unable to win again, and no trade deadline move could fix that. As mentioned previously, losing is not the end of the world for the Wizards. In fact, losses like this close one against the Denver Nuggets are actually a good thing. Not only does it provide a great game for the Wizards to use as development, but it also improves their lottery standings.

This loss also showed how bright the future can be in Washington. The young kids had another great night showing off the stellar core they have. It also begs the question: how many wins would this team have if Trae Young were healthy? We can speculate all we want, but the truth is the young Wiz Kids are hooping even in losses.

Jan 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) celebrates with guard Bub Carrington (7) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Wizards Extend Losing Streak

The Wizards' losing streak now reaches eight games, yet the last three losses came down to the wire. The most recent one against the Nuggets was extremely close, with the Wizards leading for a short period in the second half. They were unable to hold on, though, losing 107-97.

Kyshawn George had a great game except for one aspect: fouling. George had five fouls in the fourth quarter, which then limited him offensively and defensively. Still, he was able to finish with 20 points and 12 rebounds, along with coming close to a triple-double with seven assists. It has been a common trend that when the Wizards come close to winning or do win, it is because George limits his fouls. He got up to 5 with considerable time left in the fourth quarter, which then led to the Nuggets dominating the rest of the game.

Tre Johnson was also torching the nylon in Capital One Arena. Johnson shot 50 percent from the field and scored 19 points on three made long-distance shots. The sharpshooting rookie has finally started to get some respect around the league as well. Recently, ESPN ranked him as a top 10 rookie this year. With more nights like this as a starter, there is no reason he won't finish as a top 5 rookie at the end of the season.

Trigga Tre Johnson 19/3/3/1b on 50/42/100 splits vs Denver https://t.co/pX9kU2jGCw pic.twitter.com/hFHEdCCEYz — riley ｼ (@rileyr_) January 23, 2026

Off the bench, Will Riley had a solid showing, ending his night with 13 points on three-of-seven shooting from behind the arc. Riley also came away with four boards and a steal in the loss. With players like Cam Whitmore now out for the season and a potential Khris Middleton trade, Riley is going to get more minutes. If he continues to impress, you could see the rookie turn into a key role player for this team.

