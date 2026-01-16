What to Expect From Second-Half of Wizards Season

With the Washington Wizards nearly halfway through the 2025–26 season, fans have been given an ample sample size to form their assumptions about what this team is. While the first half of the year is partially indicative of the direction the team is heading, there are still changes fans can expect over the second half of the season.

Between looming trade rumors and the goal of acquiring a top pick, Washington has a lot to consider when it comes to how they will handle the remainder of the year. The objective of bottoming out and securing a top-three pick in next year’s draft remains the same, but with the current roster construction and the development of young talent, accomplishing that goal may be easier said than done.

Jan 14, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Yanic Konan Niederhauser (14) guards Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

As a result, the Wizards’ front office and coaching staff will need to be very strategic in how they handle games down the stretch. It’s still unclear exactly how they plan to continue the tank, but a few recent strategies they’ve deployed may have hinted at their broader plans.

Conservative Approach to Handling Injuries

It’s going to be difficult to watch, and it’s going to be frustrating at times, but Washington will undoubtedly be very cautious when it comes to injuries. We’ve already seen this strategy in action, as the Wizards announced they won’t re-evaluate All-Star guard Trae Young until after the All-Star break.

New Washington Wizards star Trae Young is still recovering from MCL and quad injuries on the same leg and will be re-evaluated after the mid-February All-Star break, sources tell ESPN. The Wizards are taking a cautious approach with the injuries to their new trade acquisition. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 14, 2026

Expect other Wizards to receive a similar level of caution in their recovery timelines, especially players who have a significant impact on the team. Washington will want these guys fully healthy when they eventually look to compete, giving them little incentive to rush anyone back this season. This approach will naturally spark league-wide discourse as frustration grows around clear tanking strategies, but properly executing this plan will be crucial if Washington hopes to reap the rewards down the line.

Fully Lean Into Young Talent

It’s almost a guarantee that the Wizards will completely turn the leash over to their young players in the latter half of the season. As we all know, young players rarely contribute to winning basketball on a consistent basis, making it easy for tanking teams to give them extended opportunities.

Jan 14, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Yanic Konan Niederhauser (14) defends Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) for a loose ball in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Not only does this provide valuable developmental reps, but it also keeps Washington aligned with the long-term goals of their rebuild. The Wizards will be able to evaluate their talent, see how pieces fit together, and determine which players hold long-term value. With plenty still to figure out regarding future plans, identifying the right guys now will help relieve pressure heading into future endeavors.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!