What to Expect From Second-Half of Wizards Season
In this story:
With the Washington Wizards nearly halfway through the 2025–26 season, fans have been given an ample sample size to form their assumptions about what this team is. While the first half of the year is partially indicative of the direction the team is heading, there are still changes fans can expect over the second half of the season.
Between looming trade rumors and the goal of acquiring a top pick, Washington has a lot to consider when it comes to how they will handle the remainder of the year. The objective of bottoming out and securing a top-three pick in next year’s draft remains the same, but with the current roster construction and the development of young talent, accomplishing that goal may be easier said than done.
As a result, the Wizards’ front office and coaching staff will need to be very strategic in how they handle games down the stretch. It’s still unclear exactly how they plan to continue the tank, but a few recent strategies they’ve deployed may have hinted at their broader plans.
Conservative Approach to Handling Injuries
It’s going to be difficult to watch, and it’s going to be frustrating at times, but Washington will undoubtedly be very cautious when it comes to injuries. We’ve already seen this strategy in action, as the Wizards announced they won’t re-evaluate All-Star guard Trae Young until after the All-Star break.
Expect other Wizards to receive a similar level of caution in their recovery timelines, especially players who have a significant impact on the team. Washington will want these guys fully healthy when they eventually look to compete, giving them little incentive to rush anyone back this season. This approach will naturally spark league-wide discourse as frustration grows around clear tanking strategies, but properly executing this plan will be crucial if Washington hopes to reap the rewards down the line.
Fully Lean Into Young Talent
It’s almost a guarantee that the Wizards will completely turn the leash over to their young players in the latter half of the season. As we all know, young players rarely contribute to winning basketball on a consistent basis, making it easy for tanking teams to give them extended opportunities.
Not only does this provide valuable developmental reps, but it also keeps Washington aligned with the long-term goals of their rebuild. The Wizards will be able to evaluate their talent, see how pieces fit together, and determine which players hold long-term value. With plenty still to figure out regarding future plans, identifying the right guys now will help relieve pressure heading into future endeavors.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Wizards Lose Cam Whitmore for Rest of Season
- Wizards Veteran Named Player to Watch Entering Trade Deadline
- Two Wizards Next Up On the Trade Block
- Wizards' Kyshawn George Makes Case for Rising Stars Spot
- Wizards Get Update on Trae Young's Injury Recovery
- What Trae Young Extension Could Look Like for Wizards
Owen Jury is currently a writer for Sports Illustrated. Jury is a student at the University of Missouri-Columbia studying journalism. At Missouri, he covers men’s golf and basketball for a student-run publication called The Maneater. Jury is still figuring out what his end goal is, but he is definitely excited about his future in journalism.