Wizards Miss on Pelicans Trade Opportunity, but Continue Dining on AJ Johnson Assessment

The Washington Wizards' balance between on- and off-court assets hasn't been this harmonious in years.

Their draft pick stockpile is just as full as it's been through their patient rebuild, armed with even more of the same swings they've used in assorting their presently-rostered young corps. Their talent evaluators have been called to the stand more times over the last four draft cycles than just about any of their front office peers, with their scouting eyes having agreed on seven first-round talents and 10 overall draftees.

In order to engage in the game of talent acquisition, though, teams are required to take on the occasional risky, raw-upside bet. It's something that Washington fans won't miss now that they've figured out which up-and-comers are worth building on, but reminders of a previously-failed fling continue persisting as other bottom-feeders make their own fringe-investments. The New Orleans Pelicans are cashing their chips in on AJ Johnson, a gamble the Wizards know all too well.

The New Orleans Pelicans are trading Jordan Hawkins, Micah Peavy, a future second-round pick and a future second-round pick swap to the Memphis Grizzlies for AJ Johnson and Taj Gibson, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/JLvDjv9clc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 8, 2026

Wizards Choosing to Watch From Afar

Of course, the Pelicans aren't exactly making a Derik Queen-esque wager on Johnson's potential this time around.

Johnson's turned into one of the league's more well-traveled talents since getting drafted two years ago, and the Pelicans' choice to bring him aboard following the fourth trade he's been involved in is more about clearing space for those they're prioritizing higher than wilting prospect Jordan Hawkins. Their roster is more-or-less hammered out, an opportunity the Wizards could have capitalized on if they were hungry enough for a few more marginal assets.

Jan 3, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins (24) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Had he landed in Washington, Hawkins would have slid into the rotation's third unit as a low-risk shooting flyer. That's a path that the Memphis Grizzlies are apparently aiming to explore in deepening their own prospect pool, and they gained some far-out second-round draft capital in parting ways with the still-21-year-old Johnson.

None of those additions would have been absolutely necessary in Washington between their already-vast upcoming rotation of young contributors, their variety of draft capital and the recent addition of Tre Mann, another old blue-chipper angling for his own chance at league-wide redemption. They'll be fine passing on the Hawkins buy-in, and in the meantime, they'll get to continue observing Johnson's prolonged quest to make a name for himself in the bigs.

Reflecting on the Wizards' AJ Johnson Era

When Johnson, a 2024 Milwaukee Bucks first-rounder, was flipped to the Wizards midway through the 2024-25 season, fans were understandably excited at yet another rookie to implement into their wide-open future.

Even if he didn't arrive with a star-caliber pedigree, he brought a stabilizing veteran with him in Khris Middleton with him while facilitating Kyle Kuzma's protracted exit. The Bucks, for their part, never seemed to take advantage of his asset value during his brief stint in Milwaukee; he was picked after Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington while going one spot ahead of Kyshawn George, eventually getting to enjoy 22 games at a 27 minute-per-night workload with his former classmates in the Wizards' springtime iteration.

AJ Johnson – last four games ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/u9UD31sXxW — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) March 22, 2025

His athleticism added a fun extra flavor to Washington's fast break, but his lack of a decisive handle or effective outside jump shot severely hindered Johnson's scoring productivity in half-court settings. The guard was hopelessly buried in Washington's rotation almost immediately upon the start of his sophomore season, making a mere 25 appearances pre-February before getting tossed into the Anthony Davis trade.

Johnson's short post-trade deadline Dallas Mavericks tenure included more of the same. His Dallas-based marks of 3.9 points on 32.3% from the field largely resembled the 4.9 point average and 35.7% hit rate he's posted through his career, with yet another trade to Memphis as collateral for the most recent Middleton swap setting him up for yet another scenery change.

Now, he's off to compliment yet another former Wizard in Jordan Poole down in New Orleans, leaving the Wizards to reflect on the period of wild prospect hoarding that they've only just left behind. While they cherish their own roster luxuries both promising and vacant, those who watched Johnson's attempt to make it as a keystone Wizard can continue wishing him luck from afar entering the next step of his unprecedented NBA journey.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!