Are the Wizards Running Out of Free Agency Options?

Despite the Washington Wizards' generally-active offseason, they've somehow refrained from making technical offseason signing in over two months. They inked Trae Young to a four-year deal worth $212 million, but everything they've done since the NBA Draft that quickly followed has been limited to trade work.

Just run down the line of all of their summer transactions following the additions of Young and their pair of fresh draftees in AJ Dybantsa and Felix Okpara. Role-playing scorers like Deandre Ayton, Khris Middleton and Tre Mann may each be new to the fold, but the Wizards never had to fill their 15th roster spot with any of those contributors, continually trading end-of-bench reserves for more veteran names with chances to fill the rotation's fringe niches.

Feb 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) makes a shot against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Now, entering the final week of August and the offseason's lowest gully, that final vacancy stands out as one of the offseason's most intriguing remaining questions. Numerous players with whom the Wizards were reportedly tied to continue flying off of the availability board to beg the question: is the team running low on worthwhile free agents to consider?

Names to Cross Off

Only recently did the dam holding back the second-tier free agent talents burst, starting with Russell Westbrook earlier this month.

He sat and watched as dozens of younger, more desirable pieces went courted and signed to the sort of pivotal on-ball role he'd grown accustomed to, eventually deciding the pull the plug on his MVP-winning, Hall of Fame career himself in the form of a sudden retirement announcement.

Sometimes you don’t even know when you’ve already watched the end.



You had to be there. And now it’s over. pic.twitter.com/6YoOW8WyIV — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) August 12, 2026

He was one of the Wizards' favorite targets amidst their quest to round out their spotty guard room, even if he may not have blended in quite so seamlessly with the deep-cut third-stringers. Still, Westbrook was a fan-favorite during his one-and-done stint with the 2020-21 Wizards, and despite Washington's reportedly-strong push to add his services, he opted to retire before signing up for year 19.

The only other star-caliber name out there left after Westbrook (save for the five minutes Klay Thompson spent between his Dallas Mavericks buyout and his Miami Heat signing) was DeMar DeRozan, and he, too, spurned the Wizards' advances in favor of the Denver Nuggets.

Now, the Wizards may have dodged a bullet here given DeRozan's clumsy fit alongside a half-dozen other ball-needy guards and wings, but his decision still caused Washington to head back to the drawing board.

Nov 20, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) and guard Russell Westbrook (18) walk toward the bench during a timeout during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mann's introduction to the Wizards as part of the wide-spanning Peyton Watson sign-and-trade seemed to consolidate Washington's desire for one more ball-handler. So when Brandon Williams, one of the class' better unsigned scorers was scooped up by the Golden State Warriors, few fans were too bummed, even if he has more to provide from a box score standpoint than just about anyone left available.

Favored Remaining Outcomes

Anthony Gill's been generating marginal buzz for yet another D.C. return all summer, having long-since made a name for himself as a good-natured locker room staple over the lean rebuilding years. This is the deepest he's gone into an offseason without re-upping on his usual short-term deal, and judging by management's decision to explore other options, they're not married to the idea of automatically bringing the longest-tenured Wizards back for another go-around.

The veteran forward may not be blowing anyone away with his on-court intrigue at this point in his career, but a rebounder is arguably more important to rounding out the lineup than yet another guard, which is where the Wizards were previously focusing pre-Mann.

Oct 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) dribbles the ball in front of Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Holiday and Gabe Vincent have each garnered sparks of interest as combo-guards capable of keeping the ball moving and hitting on their open 3-point shots, though they're less than necessary anymore now that Washington's located another fourth option to compliment the positional core of Young, Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington.

Defense and hustle are what the offensively-tilted Wizards should be prioritizing, so anyone with a chance to create stops and second-chance opportunities deserves a look entering September. That means capable per-minute rebounders like Nick Richards, Tony Bradley or even the soon-to-be 38-year-old Kevin Love are worth respective glances with September looming.

Again, chances of locating a diamond in the rough aren't high by this point in the NBA calendar. Luckily for the Wizards, though, finding a 15th man rarely makes or breaks a season, providing the mostly-stocked lineup with a wide range of low-leverage potential difference-makers to ponder including over the coming weeks.

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