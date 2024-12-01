Inside The Wizards

Analyst Slams Wizards: 'Painful'

The Washington Wizards aren't a fun team to watch for one particular analyst.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are losers of 14 consecutive games after falling to the Milwaukee Bucks 124-114 inside the Fiserv Forum on Saturday night.

The loss completed a winless month for the Wizards, who last won on Oct. 30.

Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey called the Wizards "painful to watch."

"Now over a month into the season, the Washington Wizards have still only beaten one team (the Atlanta Hawks...twice). And Washington isn't even really threatening opponents in these games," Bailey writes. "There have been occasional glimmers of hope from Bilal Coulibaly (perimeter defense), Alexandre Sarr (rim protection) and Bub Carrington (playmaking for himself and others), but watching the Wizards has generally been a painful experience this season."

If one watches the Wizards, he or she shouldn't watch them to hope if they win. They will be underdogs in every game they play for the rest of the season. The motive for the Wizards this season is to grow, especially when it comes to the younger players on the roster.

If there is growth from the team's three first-round picks — Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George — along with second-year pro Bilal Coulibaly, then that should make things less painful for the Wizards.

Things are rough early in the season because these players are learning how to play in the NBA and with each other on the fly while other, more experienced teams are fighting for playoff positioning and have to win games where they can get them. When they play the Wizards, they know that it's an opportunity that they cannot waste to grab a win, so Washington is getting every opponent's A-game on every given night.

The Wizards are back in action on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who hold the league's best record.

