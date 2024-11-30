Wizards Guard: Losing Streak a 'Luxury'
The Washington Wizards have the league's longest losing streak at 13 games, and that can be hard for anyone. But for Corey Kispert, he is attacking it from a different angle.
Rather than mope about the Wizards' struggles, Kispert sees it as a privilege.
“I have the luxury of going through times like this and it's my responsibility to help people who don't on our team who don't have the experience that I do to stay with it and it's going to break and it's going to turn but we don't have luxuries of deciding when it will turn and you have to keep working hard and keep developing and keep pushing until it does. That's the only choice we have,” Kispert said.
While the skid for the Wizards is bad, it isn't even the longest of Kispert's career.
The Wizards lost a franchise-worst 16 games in a row a year ago, so this isn't Kispert's first rodeo. For several people on the roster, they have endured worse. Jordan Poole, Kyle Kuzma and coach Brian Keefe were among the people that have been part of both losing streaks, and they are likely using the experience of that losing streak from back in late January to early March as fuel to handle this current skid.
The Wizards may be able to escape setting a new franchise record by winning one of the next few games, or they could lose another 13 games. There's no telling exactly what will happen with the Wizards, but there are people equipped for handling tough times like this.
The Wizards should be looking at any possible way to gain an edge here, and that's what they are doing by looking at this from this angle.
The Wizards hope to snap their losing streak tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET.
