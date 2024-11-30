NBA Star Praises Wizards Coach
The Washington Wizards have the league's longest losing streak and worst record, and some of the blame has been pointed towards head coach Brian Keefe.
Keefe, 48, has been an assistant in the NBA since 2007 with the Seattle SuperSonics, and he was part of the group that moved to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
With the Thunder, Keefe coached Los Angeles Clippers star and former league MVP James Harden, who had kind words for him despite his tough start with the Wizards this season.
“[Brian Keefe] was somebody that helped me [with my work ethic]," Harden said via Monumental Sports Network reporter Bijan Todd. "Hopefully he can instill that into a lot of these young guys [in Washington] where they can grow.”
Keefe has been given a very tough task leading the Wizards, but the team and front office is willing to be very patient with him. The Wizards came into the season and hired Keefe knowing wins weren't expected to be fruitful out of the gate.
Keefe clearly has the resume and acumen to be a head coach in the NBA after paying his dues for nearly two decades as an assistant coach. He has learned from some of the best in the NBA, including Gregg Popovich and Billy Donovan.
While the losing streak has taken its toll on the Wizards, Keefe isn't to blame entirely. While the results haven't been good, the Wizards should trust the process and continue to believe that Keefe can lead this team through the rebuild, and possibly beyond.
Keefe will coach the Wizards tomorrow night against the Milwaukee Bucks in hopes of snapping the team's 13-game losing streak. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside Fiserv Forum.
