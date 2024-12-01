Inside The Wizards

Veteran PG Adding Value to Wizards

The Washington Wizards gain a lot from having a veteran point guard.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) controls the ball against LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards had a rough November, but they did get some good news when veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon returned from his thumb injury that required surgery.

Brogdon, who turns 32 this month, slowly worked his way back and became part of the Wizards' starting lineup.

Wizards fourth-year veteran guard Corey Kispert believes Brogdon brings a lot to the young team.

“When he speaks, people listen. He's a levelheaded dude he brings a calm energy. ... His consistent play is a reason why there's still like where there's still a lot of hope within this organization,” Kispert said of Brogdon.

While the Wizards are young and are focusing a lot of their energy on the future, there's a need for veterans like Brogdon who can guide the team through these growing pains.

After losing every game in the month of November, things can take its toll on the young players on the team. However, having a calming presence and someone who has been there before like Brogdon helps tremendously.

In addition, Brogdon adds a lot to the Wizards as a point guard. Brogdon can get the offense set up and dictate the pace in which the team needs to go. That helps out a lot for everyone, including veterans like Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma. He can keep the team from going too far off course.

Some may argue that Brogdon's presence doesn't matter if the team is going to lose anyway, and that's a valid concern. The Wizards may as well give someone like rookie Bub Carrington more minutes and reps if the losing outcome is going to remain the same.

However, Brogdon changes a lot behind the scenes and his value can't be seen in a box score.

Brogdon and the Wizards return to the court on Tuesday to face the Cleveland Cavaliers.

