Wizards Set Unfortunate NBA Cup Record

The Washington Wizards are on the wrong side of history.

Nov 22, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) dribbles the ball as Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards stand alone in the brief history in the NBA Cup, but for all of the wrong reasons.

After the Memphis Grizzlies pulled off a win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, the Wizards are now the only team that has yet to come out on top in an In-Season Tournament/NBA Cup game.

In the league's first iteration of the "In-Season Tournament" last year, the Wizards were one of five teams to go winless. The Wizards, along with the Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs went 0-4 in their respective group, finishing in last place and failing to advance to the knockout rounds.

For the other four teams in this club, fortunes have changed this season. The Bulls had a chance to win East Group C, but lost the clincher game to the Boston Celtics on Friday. The Grizzlies are bringing up the rear in West Group C, but they found a way to beat the Pelicans. Meanwhile, the Pistons and Spurs still have a chance to win their group going into the final day before the knockout round. In fact, Detroit has won each of its first three games and goes into its final matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks with a win-and-in scenario.

The Spurs can also advance to the knockout round with a win on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns on the road.

Meanwhile, the Wizards have continued to struggle with all three of their losses coming during the team's 13-game losing streak. The Wizards have fallen to the Atlanta Hawks, Bulls and Celtics, but they will have one more chance to join the other 29 teams in the win column on Tuesday as they face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road.

Jeremy Brener
