Analyst Suggests Wizards Shoot for the Bottom
The Washington Wizards are 0-1 on the season, but they are projected to have many more losses in their future.
As a rebuilding squad, the focus for the season should be about development, but according to Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus, it is also a chance for the Wizards to have the best chance to snag the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to select Duke freshman phenom Cooper Flagg.
"The Wizards could use the best crack at Flagg, but if they're too good, they'll lose their pick to the Knicks. The good news is that they will be naturally lousy this season," Pincus writes. "At their best, they won't win many games. Trading veterans for additional draft compensation would be a bonus, but Washington is all about development with its young players like Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington and Keyonte George."
The Wizards won't win many games this season because their talent level simply doesn't match up to most of the other teams in the NBA. Washington's top two players — Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole — know how to win a championship as they did in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers and 2022 with the Golden State Warriors, respectively, but they were both role players on those teams. Both of them are unfit to be the best player on a contending team.
The Wizards know that to be the case, which is why they are okay with having them as the leaders of this team knowing the goal is to develop the younger players in hopes that one or two of them can eventually take over that spot of being the team's top player.
While Sarr, Coulibaly, Carrington and George all provide upside, Flagg would immediately become the team's best player and give the Wizards a sense of direction if he were to be drafted to Washington.
