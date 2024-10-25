Wizards Give Update on Rookie Bub Carrington's Injury
The Washington Wizards opened up their season last night against the Boston Celtics. They ended up falling to 0-1 to begin the year due to a 122-102 loss at home.
On a more concerning note, rookie guard Bub Carrington went down during the game due to an ankle injury. It didn't look good when it happened, but there has been a positive update given.
After the game, head coach Brian Keefe revealed that Carrington suffered a "mild" ankle sprain.
Carrington should be just fine with it being a "mild" sprain. He could miss a game or two, but he should not be out for any extended period of time.
In his NBA debut, Carrington struggled a bit. He played 26 minutes, scoring three points, grabbing three rebounds, and dishing out two assists. He turned the ball over twice, but also blocked two shots.
Carrington shot 1-for-6 from the floor and missed both of his three-point attempts.
Another rookie made his debut for the Wizards as well. Alex Sarr struggled in his NBA debut as well. He scored two points on 1-for-7 shooting, missing all five of his three-point attempts.
Sarr also grabbed five rebounds and blocked two shots. He showed some flashes of potential, but his debut was rough overall.
Fans should expect to see these growing pains from the young rookies. Both players are going to develop as the season moves forward and playing time will be extremely important for that development.
Thankfully, Carrington seems to have avoided any kind of serious injury. Losing him in the first game of the year would have been a very tough pill to swallow.
Next up for Washington will be a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Saturday evening. Hopefully, Carrington will be able to play in that game or return in the game following at the very worst.
