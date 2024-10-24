Wizards Opening Night Roster Provides Rookies Opportunities
The Washington Wizards are beginning their season against the defending champion Boston Celtics, and the franchise has its roster to start the year.
Here's a look at the players on the roster:
Guards: Malcolm Brogdon, Bub Carrington (rookie), Johnny Davis, Jordan Poole
Forwards: Patrick Baldwin Jr., Saddiq Bey, Kyshawn George (rookie), Anthony Gill, Corey Kispert, Kyle Kuzma
Centers: Marvin Bagley III, Richaun Holmes, Alex Sarr (rookie), Jonas Valanciunas
Two-Way: Jared Butler, Justin Champagnie, Tristan Vukcevic
The Wizards have one of the tallest rosters in the league with most of their players at the forward and center positions. Some forwards like Corey Kispert and Kyshawn George can double as guards, but the Wizards will be rolling out some of the league's tallest lineups.
The Wizards are coming into the season with a few injuries as Malcolm Brogdon (hand) and Saddiq Bey (knee) are recovering from their respective surgeries. Both of them should make an appearance in the coming weeks.
Having two veterans out will give the younger players on the roster more of an opportunity to play.
The team has three rookies on the roster with No. 2 pick Alex Sarr, No. 14 pick Bub Carrington and No. 24 pick Kyshawn George all making their NBA debuts this season. All three of them have the chance to be players for the Wizards future, so there should be more buzz surrounding them as the season goes along.
Coach Brian Keefe will have a good problem on his hands trying to figure out when to give the rookies and other young players on the roster an opportunity to play, but this doesn't have to be resolved immediately as the Wizards move into a long season.
The Wizards season begins tonight against the Celtics at 7 p.m. ET inside the Capital One Arena.
