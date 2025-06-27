Wizards Draft Jamir Watkins in the Second Round
The Washington Wizards added another player to their developing core in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft, selecting Florida State wing Jamir Watkins with the 43rd pick.
Washington's front office has been known to fancy their defense-first prospects, with this new iteration of the Wizards' management determining their previous two top picks in attempting to locate the prospect with the best chance at developing into a well-rounded defense-first game-changer.
Except unlike Bilal Coulibaly or Alex Sarr, Watkins doesn't have top-of-the-line athleticism and length, nor is he the same young blank slate that young blue-chippers tantalize front offices. Unlike the tippy-top prospects, Watkins in his present form is likely to be the player that the Wizards can expect at his theoretical peak.
He was as unshakable as anyone as a point-of-attack defender in his senior year at FSU, his second year with the program after two previous seasons spent at VCU.
His offense wasn't as easy on the eyes, with his 56.5% true shooting percentage largely boosted by his 33% clip with legitimate volume from 3-point land as a Seminole, and he filled up the stat sheet with 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in his collegiate swan song.
The Wizards went all-in on scoring in the first round, bringing in multiple bucket-first prospects to alleviate some of the more defensively-tilted young Wizards set to define the team's future. Watkins is no Tre Johnson from deep, but he makes for a worthy second round pickup for a team always trying to add to their defensive stockpile.
They didn't even the start of the draft with a second round pick, having sent their No. 40 pick to New Orleans as part of the Jordan Poole deal. A sudden swap with the Utah Jazz midway through the first round gave them the rights to No. 43 , allowing the Wizards to draft a third rookie for the second straight year.
