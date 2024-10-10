Bradley Beal Praises Wizards Final Move With Star

“The minute D.C. made that change in the front office, them boys ain’t waste no time. [They said], ‘Hey B, we think it’s time.’”



“When I heard that I said, ‘That’s probably one of the most respectful things I’ve heard in 11 years.’”



(🎥 via Run Your Race/@TidalLeague) pic.twitter.com/0OzE64KSaL