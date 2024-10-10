Bradley Beal Praises Wizards Final Move With Star
The Washington Wizards opted to move on from Bradley Beal last offseason, shipping him to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster trade. It was the end of an era for the franchise.
While Beal was never able to lead them to a championship, he is one of the best players that has ever played for the franchise. Seeing things end the way they did was bittersweet for the fans.
Since the trade, there hasn't been much talk from either side. Now, Beal has spoken out with some praise for one aspect of how things went down at the end with the Wizards.
During a recent appearance on a show, Beal talked about how the franchise let him know that they were going to move on. He very much respected the way they approached the situation.
“The minute D.C. made that change in the front office, them boys ain’t waste no time. [They said], ‘Hey B, we think it’s time.’ When I heard that, I said, ‘That’s probably one of the most respectful things I’ve heard in 11 years,'" Beal said.
Beal played the first 11 seasons of his NBA career with Washington. He was originally drafted by the Wizards with the No. 3 overall pick back in the 2012 NBA Draft.
Last season in his first year with the Suns, Beal ended up dealing with injuries. He played in 53 games, averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game.
Even though he's no longer a part of the franchise, Washington fans still have a lot of love for Beal. He was the face of the franchise for years and always carried himself the right way.
It's a shame that Beal was never able to deliver on his dream of bringing a championship to the Wizards. But, at the very least it can be said that the franchise did right by him when they chose to move on.
Now, Washington is hoping to get back to being a contender in the Eastern Conference. They are going through a rebuild, but the front office is building back the right way.
Hopefully, we'll see a huge step in the right direction from the squad this season.
