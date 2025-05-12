Breaking Down the Odds for Wizards 2025 Draft
Throughout history, many teams become the best of the best through smart drafting, going from zero to hero with a series of excellent picks. That is the plan for the Washington Wizards.
While facing salary cap challenges, the Wizards have opted to rebuild their team from the ground up through the draft. Not only does this help the Wizards financially, but it also helps them on the court as well. In the NBA today, having young talented players is a necessity. The energy they bring to teams helps get them through a long regular season and postseason as well.
That is why the NBA Lottery is essential for the Wizards success both now and in the future. The Wizards are hoping for the number one draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Last season, they fell slightly short of that. With that being the case, they are hoping things will be different this year.
The Washington Wizards had the second worst record in the NBA this season. With that said, they desperately could use the number one pick, with a 14% chance of landing that pick. Many individuals are expecting Duke Blue Devils Forward Cooper Flagg to be drafted number one overall, no matter who lands the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Wizards have a 13.4% chance at landing pick number two in this year’s NBA Draft. They were fortunate last season to land the player they wanted with that pick. However, that may not be the case this year.
There is a 12.7% chance the Wizards land the number three overall pick. This is the sweet spot for them. This draft have many valuable draft assets. However, it feels like the top three prospects in this draft are the best of the bunch. The Wizards have high hopes of landing somewhere in the top three of the NBA Draft.
Lastly, the Wizards have a 12% chance at landing the number four overall pick, 27.8 percent chance at number five overall, and a 20% chance at the number six overall pick. These picks still give the Wizards flexibility to trade up in the 2025 NBA Draft. However, the Wizards are hoping to land the number one overall pick no matter what options they may have. Tune in on Monday May 12, 2025 on ESPN at 7PM E.T. to see what pick the Washington Wizards will have in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!