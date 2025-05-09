Wizards Have Dynamic Duo
The Washington Wizards may have a dynamic duo that we haven’t given much attention to.
No doubt, Jordan Poole is the star of this Washington Wizards team. He is a player that the Wizards are comfortable putting the ball in his hands during late-game situations. He is a player the Wizards trust throughout the season, especially when they need a bucket.
Poole is more than just a scorer. While he has had the ball in his hands a lot this season, he has become a good passer and facilitator, too. He looks for his teammates as much as he can because he knows he can’t carry the team to wins by himself every night. That is where Bilal Coulibaly comes in.
Coulibaly is the perfect complement to Poole. They work extremely well together because Poole is a player who does a lot of his damage on the perimeter. Coulibaly is a player who embraces contact and loves to attack the rim.
They have a strong connection on fast breaks. That is one area in particular where they form a dynamic duo. When Poole is coming down the court with the ball in his hands as the tempo is pushed, defenders have to make a choice when Coulibaly is running the break, too. Should we stay home and play the ball so Poole doesn’t hit us with a three-point shot, or should we lay back and defend the lob pass, so Coulibaly doesn’t get the easy dunk?
We have seen it happen this season many times. It will happen more as their chemistry together grows even more to an even higher level and standard. What we have between Jordan Poole and Bilal Coulibaly is a connection many teams desire. Poole and Coulibaly are like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, they work well together.
