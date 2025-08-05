Wizards Shouldn’t Call About Former First-Overall Pick
When we notice something is missing in our lives, we often search for something that will fill the void. However, what we find may not be what’s best for us at the time, or perhaps not at all. Not everything good serves everyone. The Washington Wizards' approach to free agency is a strong indication of this.
Everything that glitters isn’t shiny and luxurious. If I were to tell you a 6’10 point guard who is a three-time NBA All-Star and a former Rookie of the Year, who happens to be under the age of 30, was available for the Wizards to sign, you would probably wonder what they're waiting for. Ben Simmons has had quite a career early into his career in the NBA. However, these last couple of years have been brutal for him, and he can pose as a distraction to the team.
Players like Simmons don’t come along very often in the NBA. The Wizards could certainly benefit by having him on their roster. Simmons can play every position in the league, defend everyone, too, and can even be a missing piece to a team looking to contend. However, injuries have gotten the best of him in recent years. Simmons hasn’t played over 50 games since his time in Philadelphia with the 76ers in 2020.
He has been known as a pass-first point guard. However, last season with the Los Angeles Clippers, Simmons averaged a career-low three assists per game. His reluctance to shoot or even look to score is a hindrance to the team, too, as he averaged a career-low three shot attempts per game as well. The idea and notion of adding Ben Simmons makes sense on paper. With his skill set, he would be able to help the Wizards in many different ways, possibly playing every position for them. However, it could come as a challenge for him mentally, ultimately resulting in a distraction to the Wizards in the end.
