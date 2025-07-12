Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson Embrace Chemistry as Wizards Future
One thing that doesn’t get discussed enough in today’s society is how important chemistry is when it comes to success. In Corporate America, business tends to fail when chemistry isn’t in a good place. You have to be able to trust each other. You have to feel comfortable with one another. You have to be able to enjoy what you do and have fun while handling business. That is what makes the work relationship sustainable and pure. That is what we have within The Washington Wizards team already.
Bub Carrington has learned a lot from his first year in the NBA. He leaned and learned a lot from the former Wizard Jordan Poole this past season. The relationship he had with him may be a relationship he plans to have with newly drafted Tre Johnson. During an interview, Carrington was asked what one question he would like to ask Johnson. In response, Carrington said: “Do you ever think that he will get to the shooting capability that I am at?”
Indeed, Carrington was a good scorer and even became a go-to player down the stretch for the Wizards as he shot 40% from the field last season. Carrington was then asked, What do you think his answer would be? Carrington answered, “Definitely, definitely, I just want to hear him say it.” Johnson's presence during the interview made for a nice laugh and an exciting moment between the two.
This is something that will be helpful for both Carrington and Johnson, and even the Wizards. Friendly competition tends to bring out the best in one another. Carrington stated that there have been shooting competitions between the two and that he has gotten the better of him. This chemistry between Carrington and Johnson may shape to become a force as dominant as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson once were together.
