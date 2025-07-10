Wizards Guard Reflects on Jordan Poole's Mentorship
There are many moments in life where many individuals feel a sense of sadness when they see others leave a company or city. You may feel a sense of emptiness as the bond you had with that person may have been special. Oftentimes, when that is the case, you may want to leave too. However, there are times, too, when you accept the change, continue to write your own story and try your best to imitate the qualities that a special person may have had. That is the situation with Bub Carrington and former Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole, who was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason.
Poole has had his fair share of ups and downs in the NBA. He has had success at the tallest heights in the league, winning a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2022. He also has had some down years as he played with the Wizards, with whom he failed to make the playoffs. Within his rookie year, Carrington had grown close to Poole and learned a lot from him. That relationship and impact Poole had on him as a mentor is something that Carrington will remember as he returns to the Wizards this upcoming season.
When asked about Poole’s mentorship, per Monumental Sports Network's Chase Hughes, Carrington said, "That's crazy not seeing him in our locker room every day. J.P., that was one hell of a guy, not just a player... that was just a really good dude, like off the court. I was just at his house right before he got traded. We were watching the Finals together. He'd just invite rookies over. He invited my family over. It would be me, J.P., and my cousins at his house. He is a really good guy, a really good vet. Always very vocal. He taught me the vocal piece of being a leader."
Being a leader is more than just leading by example. While that is important, it is even more important to lead vocally. You have to say what you mean and mean what you say. Carrington is geared to have a monster season in the NBA for the Wizards in just his second season as a pro.
