Wizards Show Confidence in Power Forward
As The Washington Wizards continue to make moves; their latest move may be an indication of how they feel about their roster. Trading Kelly Olynyk may have caused many to scratch their heads and wonder why it was done. However, the Wizards are playing chess rather than checkers. The Wizards know what their team is capable of. Sometimes, the best move to make is an addition by a subtraction. That is the case for the Wizards and Tristan Vukcevic.
Vukcevic is the tallest player on the Washington Wizards' roster. Both Vukcevic and Alex Sarr are right at seven feet even. Trading Olynyk hurts, as he provided size, just like Sarr and Vukcevic. The Wizards need size, as they struggled on the boards. However, the Wizards must have a lot of trust and faith in Vukcevic to assist them in that department this upcoming season, as they rewarded him with another two-way deal.
He was on a two-way deal with the Wizards last season. The Wizards must have seen great potential in him, as they gave him another opportunity. This situation is similar to Justin Champagnie's, who was rewarded with a guaranteed deal last year. As the Wizards didn’t draft a big man this year, that's further confirmation that they are confident in Vukcevic. Given that he averaged nine points and four rebounds in 14 minutes per game, it’s easy to express confidence in Vukcevic.
Vukcevic finished the season off strong for the Wizards. As the season reached its conclusion, the Wizards were able to see just how effective and efficient Vukcevic can be when given the opportunity. While the Wizards have made several deals this offseason, they haven’t made a deal to acquire a true big man. That, too, is another indication that the Wizards are confident in Tristan Vukcevic.
