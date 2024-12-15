Inside The Wizards

Celtics vs. Wizards Preview: Defending Champs Back in Town

The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics for the third time this season.

Nov 22, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) dribbles the ball as Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
For the third time this season, the Washington Wizards are hosting the defending champion Boston Celtics at Capital One Arena.

The Wizards had the Celtics in town for the season opener back in mid-October, where Boston walked away with an easy win. Things were more competitive in November when the two teams met for the NBA Cup, but the Celtics stayed on top and extended the Wizards' losing streak.

But now, the Wizards get another shot at the Celtics in front of their home fans.

The game was scheduled as a result of both the Celtics and the Wizards failing to qualify for the knockout stage of the NBA Cup out of East Group C. The Atlanta Hawks ultimately won the group and advanced to the Las Vegas semifinals after upsetting the New York Knicks, but they fell to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

In order for the Wizards to reverse their fortunes and beat the Celtics, they will have to be pretty close to perfect against one of the best teams in the NBA.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Celtics vs. Wizards Information

  • Date, Location: Sunday, December 15 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Celtics vs. Wizards Injury Report

Boston Celtics

  • PF Al Horford (OUT - rest)

Washington Wizards

  • PF Kyshawn George (OUT - ankle)
  • SG Corey Kispert (OUT - ankle)
  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
  • PF Kyle Kuzma (OUT - rib)
  • PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - hamstring)

Celtics vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups

Boston Celtics

  • PG Jrue Holiday
  • SG Derrick White
  • SF Jaylen Brown
  • PF Jayson Tatum
  • C Kristaps Porzingis

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Alex Sarr
  • C Jonas Valanciunas

