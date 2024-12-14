Inside The Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly Shines in Wizards Loss

Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly is making some noise this season.

Dec 13, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly is bouncing back after a rough stretch of basketball, and the four days off before their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday was a massive help for the second-year pro out of France.

“I needed that,” Coulibaly said. "Just to get in the gym, having the time to get in the gym and shoot the ball a lot, so yeah I needed this. We all needed this because we played pretty good today.”

Coulibaly's time off really showed in the box score. He scored a season-high 27 points in the Wizards' 115-105 loss, but his efforts kept the team in the contest throughout most of the first three quarters.

“I know that everybody believes In me, in the team teammates wise coaches wise, so it was just myself," Coulibaly said. "[I] just had to get that confidence back by getting some shots up to work and that's what I did.”

Coulibaly made 10 of 18 shots from the field, marking the second time in his career that he's connected on double-digit field goals.

While Coulibaly benefitted from the time off and belief from his teammates, he also had some help from head coach Brian Keefe drawing up the right plays for him.

“BK set great plays for me to get downhill and everything so I just saw the open lanes for real when I went to the rim and  teammates were finding me,” Coulibaly said. “I just had to knock down my shots.”

When Coulibaly is able to execute a plan, things work out tremendous for him. As a 20-year-old, consistency may not always be there, but the talent shows that he is certainly a player that the Wizards should be building their team around.

