Wizards Could Entertain Jordan Poole Trade Offers
The Washington Wizards are expected to be a busy team around the trade deadline, but in the time leading up to it, they have some major evaluating to do.
The Wizards have to decide which veterans under contract beyond the season are worth keeping around and which ones are worth trading for future value.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes leading scorer Jordan Poole should be on the trade block.
"With two years and $66 million coming his way after this season, Poole is still far from a bargain. But he's 25, can create shots and is clearly trending up," Hughes writes.
"Washington should be in the business of selling off everything that isn't nailed down or on a rookie-scale deal, but last year made it seem like Poole was effectively dead money. The Wizards should strike quickly if they can."
It might not be the right decision to trade away the team's leading scorer, but the Wizards aren't in a position where he is helping the team win very much. While he had 39 points in the team's win last week against the Denver Nuggets, the Wizards can't afford to keep any non-draft pick as an untouchable asset.
Given how poor he was in his first season in the nation's capital, it's a surprise that this is a conversation in December, but teams could be looking for a scoring boost, and Poole could be an option.
Poole's contract isn't cheap, so rivals will have to pony up if they want his services. That is probably the biggest obstacle towards a deal not happening before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
However, the Wizards would be doing a disservice if they didn't listen to trade offers involving anyone not named Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George.
