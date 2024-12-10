Inside The Wizards

Wizards Two-Way Player Impressing in Opportunity

The Washington Wizards have a player making the most of his minutes.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 7, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) drives to the basket as Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
With so many Washington Wizards out with injuries, players lower on the depth chart have been forced to step up in key minutes.

Nobody from this new cast of characters has made an impact larger than two-way forward Justin Champagnie.

Champagnie, 23, has averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game for the Wizards over the last three games. His breakout performance came against the Denver Nuggets when he scored 23 points to help the team win and snap a 16-game losing streak. He responded the next night against the Memphis Grizzlies with 14 points on 6 of 12 shooting, impressing Wizards head coach Brian Keefe.

“He’s shown who he is," Keefe said after the team's last game against the Memphis Grizzlies. "The guy is a good defender, open shot maker, cutter. Defensively, physical, active guy and then his offensive rebounding. I've been pleased with him. This is part of his development getting these opportunities. [I’ve] been happy with the minutes that he's played for us.”

As long as players like Kyle Kuzma, Corey Kispert and Kyshawn George remain out, Champagnie should get an opportunity. With only three games over the course of the next week or so, those opportunities may not be as large as they have been, but he is proving that he deserves a shot to earn his spot.

Champagnie can only be on the roster for a finite amount of games given his two-way status, but the more he plays like this for the Wizards, the more likely he is to have a shot to earn a standard contract either in Washington or elsewhere.

The Wizards are back in action on Friday as they travel to the midwest to face the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

