Wizards Rookie Guard Explains Development Philosophy

The Washington Wizards have a long-term plan in the works.

Nov 22, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman (26) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are in the infancy of their rebuild, which truly began when the franchise selected three players in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George are laying the foundation out for the Wizards as they begin to make their way back up the ladder in the NBA.

It's important that the first piece to the puzzle is someone you can count on in more ways than one. The Wizards needed to get someone who fully understands the vision for the future, and Carrington fits that bill.

“I would say the whole organization, Will being the GM, and our coach communicates to us, often, ‘We drafted you guys for a reason,” Carrington said via The Athletic. “‘Don’t be scared to make a mistake.’ That’s the main thing they try to get across, not necessarily ‘go out there and do whatever move works.’

“It’s more like, ‘Don’t be scared to make a mistake. Play your game. Use the things that got you (here) and see if it sticks.’ That’s the main thing they tell us.”

Sarr and George also appear to be fulfilling the idea of what the Wizards are trying to become, and that's so important for the team to figure out.

With these three leading the way for the future, the Wizards can set the tone for what they want. This isn't to say that the Wizards will have all three of these players on the roster for the next decade, but they will steer the direction of the franchise.

If they can steer it in the right direction, Carrington and the rest of the rookies could be able to enjoy long careers in the nation's capital.

The Wizards are back in action tomorrow against the Boston Celtics at 6 p.m. ET.

