Hornets vs. Wizards Preview: Another Win Coming?
The Washington Wizards are back from their mini Christmas break as they take on the Charlotte Hornets in the nation's capital for the second time in a week.
Last Thursday, the Hornets came to town and the Wizards claimed their fourth victory of the season, and that's a result the team is hoping to repeat in tonight's game.
The Wizards may look a little different than they did last week as a result of injuries picked up between now and then. Bilal Coulibaly (groin), Alex Sarr (back), Bub Carrington (leg) and Marvin Bagley III (knee) have all gotten hurt over the last week, which marks a continuation from what a common theme the Wizards have had all season with poor health.
The Wizards hope to overcome that with a strong effort tonight, which is something they showed against tough opponents in the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder over the past two games.
If they can bring that effort again tonight, they might just have enough in the tank to pull out another win against the division rival Hornets.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Hornets vs. Wizards Information
- Date, Location: Thursday, December 26 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Hornets vs. Wizards Injury Report
Charlotte Hornets
N/A
Washington Wizards
- SF Bilal Coulibaly (QUESTIONABLE - groin)
- PF Alex Sarr (QUESTIONABLE - back)
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
- PF Kyle Kuzma (OUT - rib)
- PG Bub Carrington (QUESTIONABLE - leg)
- PF Marvin Bagley (OUT - knee)
Hornets vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups
Charlotte Hornets
- PG LaMelo Ball
- SG Brandon Miller
- SF Josh Green
- PF Miles Bridges
- C Mark Williams
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Alex Sarr
- C Jonas Valanciunas
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!