Inside The Wizards

Hornets vs. Wizards Preview: Another Win Coming?

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in a week.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 19, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) drives to the basket as Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 19, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) drives to the basket as Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are back from their mini Christmas break as they take on the Charlotte Hornets in the nation's capital for the second time in a week.

Last Thursday, the Hornets came to town and the Wizards claimed their fourth victory of the season, and that's a result the team is hoping to repeat in tonight's game.

The Wizards may look a little different than they did last week as a result of injuries picked up between now and then. Bilal Coulibaly (groin), Alex Sarr (back), Bub Carrington (leg) and Marvin Bagley III (knee) have all gotten hurt over the last week, which marks a continuation from what a common theme the Wizards have had all season with poor health.

The Wizards hope to overcome that with a strong effort tonight, which is something they showed against tough opponents in the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder over the past two games.

If they can bring that effort again tonight, they might just have enough in the tank to pull out another win against the division rival Hornets.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Hornets vs. Wizards Information

  • Date, Location: Thursday, December 26 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Hornets vs. Wizards Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets

N/A

Washington Wizards

  • SF Bilal Coulibaly (QUESTIONABLE - groin)
  • PF Alex Sarr (QUESTIONABLE - back)
  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
  • PF Kyle Kuzma (OUT - rib)
  • PG Bub Carrington (QUESTIONABLE - leg)
  • PF Marvin Bagley (OUT - knee)

Hornets vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

  • PG LaMelo Ball
  • SG Brandon Miller
  • SF Josh Green
  • PF Miles Bridges
  • C Mark Williams

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Alex Sarr
  • C Jonas Valanciunas

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News