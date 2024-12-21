Inside The Wizards

Wizards Rookie Seeing Shooting Improvement

The Washington Wizards are seeing their rookie get better.

Dec 19, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) shoots the ball as Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (30) looks on in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Washington Wizards rookie Alex Sarr came into the league as the No. 2 overall pick because of his potential on defense.

In order to become a more complete player, Sarr knew he needed to learn how to shoot more efficiently. In the Las Vegas Summer League, Sarr was infamously roasted for going 0 of 15, including seven misses from downtown.

However, he has come a long way since then and is emerging as a 3-point threat for the Wizards.

"Bilal Coulibaly and Bub Carrington and even Jordan Poole have received plenty of kudos for extended stretches featuring positive developments. Coulibaly, specifically, remains tantalizing even as his efficiency has dipped," Bleacher Report contributor Dan Favale writes.

"Sarr wins out here because of how confusing he has seemed on offense. What is he long-term? None of us can be sure. But he's drilling 37.5 percent of his 4.0 three-point attempts per game in December.

"Small samples aren't necessarily telltale of anything. Let's all agree, in this case, not to care."

Sarr has made multiple 3-pointers in each of the last three games, making an efficient 7 of 16 from downtown.

Sarr still has a long way to go towards becoming a consistent 3-point threat, but his early returns have proven to be a promising sign for what could be coming around the corner.

Sarr has plenty of time towards becoming a franchise cornerstone for the Wizards, and if he continues to improve at this trajectory, he could become exactly what the team needed as the first top-three pick of the team's rebuild.

Sarr and the Wizards are back in action tonight as they take on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the NBA Cup champion Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside Fiserv Forum.

