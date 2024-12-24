Insider: Kings, Wizards Could Make Trade
The Washington Wizards could soon be looking for a new home for veteran forward Kyle Kuzma.
Kuzma, 29, has been the subject of trade rumors in each of the past two seasons, and given the Wizards' current timeline, it may make sense for the team to move on from one of their longest-tenured players.
NBA insider Marc Stein believes that the Sacramento Kings could be an option for Kuzma.
"Sacramento has also been mentioned as a team that could revisit past interest in Kuzma amid the Kings' 5-10 slump, but it remains to be seen if the versatile 6-foot-9 forward indeed emerges as a true Kings target this winter. The Kings' interest in Kuzma has been up-and-down in recent transaction cycles," Stein writes.
The Kings are teetering along the line of being a play-in or lottery team and adding Kuzma could help get them on the right side of that equation.
So far this year, Kuzma is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, but he has only played in just 12 appearances after a number of injuries have sidelined him. He has been out of the lineup since Nov. 27 with bruised ribs.
The Wizards have not given a timeline for Kuzma's return, but his injury isn't expected to be a long-term one.
Any interested teams looking to acquire Kuzma would be getting him for more than just this season. He has two years remaining on his deal after this one that will pay him around $40 million.
Perhaps the Wizards could be able to land a player like Kings rookie guard Devin Carter or future draft capital and matching salary that the team could find a buyout for.
The Wizards are back in action on Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
