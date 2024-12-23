Wizards Bottom in Power Rankings, But There's Hope
The Washington Wizards remain in last place in the Eastern Conference with just four tallies in the win column so far this season.
The Wizards are also at No. 30 in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's most recent power rankings.
"The Wizards got their fourth win of the season on Thursday, surviving a huge shooting-opportunity discrepancy to beat the Hornets," Schuhmann writes.
"The Wizards will host the Hornets again this week, but their schedule doesn’t start to soften until the new year. They’re 1-17 against the 16 teams that currently have winning records, playing three of their next four against the Thunder and Knicks."
The other teams in the bottom five are the New Orleans Pelicans, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors.
Even though things look bleak for the Wizards, Schuhmann believes there is reason to be optimistic.
"Though their schedule has remained pretty tough, the Wizards have cut their point differential from -16.9 (through Dec. 6) to -14.7 points per game. That keeps them from having the worst differential in NBA history (-15.2, 1992-93 Mavs), and the schedule will get easier," Schuhmann writes.
The Wizards have faced a gauntlet of a schedule to start the season, but January looks like there will be plenty of opportunity to add to their win total. While wins and losses aren't of paramount importance for the Wizards this season, getting a few victories under their belt should be a desire of theirs.
Knowing how competitive the NBA can be, the Wizards are chomping at the bit to win as many games as they can with their limited abilities.
The Wizards return to the court tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are No. 2 in Schuhmann's power rankings behind the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside the Paycom Center.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!