Wizards Suffer Two Injuries vs. Thunder
The Washington Wizards suffered more than just a 123-105 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.
On top of the defeat, two Wizards players went down in the middle of the fourth quarter as the game was slipping away from them.
First, Bub Carrington hurt his leg and had to be taken to the locker room. Then, Marvin Bagley III got wrapped up on a play with Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein that saw him hurt his right knee, which had him in a considerable amount of pain.
Wizards coach Brian Keefe began his press conference by saying there was no update on Bagley, but he didn't say the same about Carrington, which likely means the rookie's injury is far less serious than the veteran forward's.
Bagley was down on the floor for several minutes before heading to the locker room, which isn't a good sign for the Wizards.
Bagley played 16 minutes for the Wizards, scoring seven points and grabbing six rebounds for the team. It was a strong effort for the No. 2 overall pick, who has been through some difficult times during the season and his career with injuries.
Bagley's role with the Wizards has shrunk a lot this season as he is only averaging 8.7 minutes per game in 19 appearances for Washington.
The Wizards hope that he can return to the floor soon from this injury, but there's a good chance that this could hold him out for a very long time, which hurts Washington's depth for the time being.
The Wizards will update Bagley's status before the team plays its next game on Thursday back at home against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.
