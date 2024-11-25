Bulls vs. Wizards Preview: Washington Seeks First NBA Cup Win
The Washington Wizards are back in action tonight as they return home to take on Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls in tonight's NBA Cup game.
The Wizards lost their first two NBA Cup games, both of which have been part of the team's league-worst 11-game losing streak. This puts them in last place in East Group C. One spot ahead of them is the Bulls, who are 1-1 after losing by 18 to the Cleveland Cavaliers but beating the Atlanta Hawks by 14.
In the Eastern Conference standings, the Bulls are 7-11, which puts them 3.5 games ahead of the last-place Wizards, who are 2-13 coming into the game.
The Wizards are fresh off of a loss on Sunday to the Indiana Pacers, while the Bulls fell 142-131 to the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Bulls allow the most points per game in the NBA at 123.9 while the Wizards are right behind them at 122.9. This means we could be in for a high-scoring affair, so the Wizards have to lock in on both ends of the floor.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Bulls vs. Wizards Information
- Date, Location: Tuesday, November 26 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Bulls vs. Wizards Injury Report
Chicago Bulls
- PF Patrick Williams (OUT - knee)
- PG Lonzo Ball (OUT - wrist)
- SF Julian Phillips (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
- C Adama Sanogo (OUT - knee)
Washington Wizards
- C Tristan Vukcevic (OUT - knee)
- SG Jordan Poole (QUESTIONABLE - hip)
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
Bulls vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
- PG Josh Giddey
- SG Ayo Dosunmu
- SF Coby White
- PF Zach LaVine
- C Nikola Vucevic
Washington Wizards
- PG Malcolm Brogdon
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Kyle Kuzma
- C Alex Sarr
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!